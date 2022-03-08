Remington ammo bound for Ukraine

Remington Ammunition, which has a plant in Lonoke, is one of several ammo companies owned by parent Vista Outdoor sending 1 million rounds in total to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor purchased Remington Ammunition out of bankruptcy in late 2020 and employs more than 1,000 workers at its Arkansas plant.

Ukraine's military has been a customer of Federal Premium, CCI and Speer, all Vista Outdoor companies for years. A Vista Outdoor spokesman declined to provide details concerning what types of ammo was being sent but said each of its ammo producers, including Remington, is participating.

The donation is meant to meet the call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more ammunition as the country fights against a Russian invasion, the company said in a release.

There also be a special edition T-shirt for sale on the Remington and Federal Premium websites, the profits of which are pledged to refugees in Ukraine via the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through the Global Giving organization Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund-GlobalGiving.

Vista Outdoor is made up of nearly 40 outdoor brands, including, bicycles, camping gear, golf and skiing equipment.