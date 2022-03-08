Ribbon cuttings held for 2 public buildings

Elected officials, dignitaries and scores of community members gathered under gray skies Monday morning – and Monday afternoon – to cut ribbons on two public buildings that were developed through public-private partnerships.

A new Jefferson County Health Unit, named after Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins, was officially opened at 11 a.m. And at 2:30 p.m., the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office was opened. Red Coats with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce did the honors with two big ribbons and a bigger pair of ceremonial scissors.

DR. JOSETTA E. WILKINS JEFFERSON COUNTY HEALTH UNIT

Known to her family as "Mama Sweetie," Wilkins took the microphone from her grandson, Hank Wilkins V, saying that having the building named for her had been a surprise.

"I never knew I was even being thought of," she said. "I cherish it."

Wilkins expressed thanks to County Judge Gerald Robinson, who named the building for her, and then had special appreciation for her family.

"Thanks to my family. They go through so much with me. Everything they want to do, I don't want to do it," Wilkins said to much laughter. " But I always win."

The new 12,800-square-foot health unit sits on Hickory Street at the northwest corner of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center campus. The facility has more than a dozen exam rooms, a lab and an infectious disease testing area.

Robinson, who put the funding package together, thanked those who made the new building possible. Specifically, he thanked Simmons Bank, which donated a total of $1 million for the health center and a new Veterans Service Center that was recently opened; the P3 Group, which put together the public-private partnership for all three buildings, the state Department of Health, which contributed $700,000 to the project, and JRMC, which provided the location for the facility.

"This is how Jefferson County will continue to blossom," Robinson said.

Another speaker, Mayor Shirley Washington, invited other Jefferson County mayors to the podium to stand with her. Altheimer Mayor Zola Hudson, Redfield Mayor Roben Brooks and White Hall Mayor Noel Foster made their way to Washington through the audience, which was seated in folding chairs under large canopies. Washington then thanked the other elected officials.

"Anything that is done in this county is done for all of us because we stand united," she said, "and we applaud Judge Robinson for what he's doing for Jefferson County."

Wilkins was introduced by her grandson, Wilkins V, who said his grandmother grew up in Jefferson County where she worked in the cotton fields and understood what it meant to be a Black person in the South. That upbringing, he said, would not define her, however, as she went on to get a doctoral degree in education, becoming a professor at UA-Pine Bluff and serving four terms in the state legislature where she sponsored numerous pieces of legislation.

One of her most important pieces of legislation came as a result of her single-minded pursuit to fight breast cancer in Arkansas. As a state representative, she led the passage of the Breast Cancer Control Act of 1997, which created the Breast Care program, providing breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnosis to uninsured women in Arkansas.

Wilkins said she raised her family to think of those in need, making dinners on Sundays and delivering those meals to the less fortunate, as well as fighting for various causes.

"My children would say, 'Do we have to do that?' and I'd say 'yep, you have to do it until you leave this house.'"

The guest speaker, Dr. Jose Romero, head of the state Health Department, applauded Wilkins' efforts to promote health care, saying there had been 130,000 women screened for breast and cervical cancer because of Wilkins' bill. He also praised the county for building the new health unit.

"Facilities such as this are critical to the way we provide services to counties," he said. "You rose up and created this beautiful new building."

U.S. BROWN JEFFERSON COUNTY CORONER'S OFFICE

Following the opening of the health unit, many attendees went to Saracen Casino Resort's Red Oak Steakhouse where they were treated to lunch, and following lunch, many headed to 503 East Second Ave., where the new coroner's office was about to be brought online.

Robinson thanked the members of the Quorum Court for supporting his "dream" of creating the new public buildings.

"We may not see eye to eye all the time," Robinson said. "But we came together to do what's right for Jefferson County. For Jefferson County, we're getting back to where we were."

Robinson said the new 9,000-square-foot coroner's office replaces an office that had fallen into so much disrepair that it was "no longer really occupiable." The new facility, he said, could also be used for other purposes.

Said to be perhaps one of the happiest people in the audience was Coroner Chad Kelley, who said his new space met or exceeded all of the needs of his office, adding that there was room in the building to double as a safe place in the event of a natural disaster.

Mayor Shirley Washington again thanked Robinson, complimenting his quick work to get the buildings completed.

"That's three buildings in three years," Washington said. "He's showing us how to get it done."

U..S. Brown Sr.'s grandson, Jonathan Henry, spoke for several minutes about his grandfather, saying Brown, now deceased, was a hard-working member of the community who, like Wilkins, had had disappointing moments in life due to racist practices and attitudes. Still, he became a successful and well-respected businessman, establishing Brown Funeral Home and positioning himself as a leader in his profession.

Henry said Brown was active in the community, supporting various organizations, sponsoring a popular Easter egg hunt and opening a newspaper at one time.

"He dearly loved Pine Bluff and Jefferson County," Henry said. "And he would be happy to know that his name was on this building because it would allow him to continue to serve the community."

Guest speaker Kevin Cleghorn, president of the state Coroner's Association, said he used to work in Pine Bluff as a medical technician taking ambulance calls and remembers the old coroner's office.

"To see something like this happen in Pine Bluff, to see an icon of this stature is absolutely tremendous," Cleghorn said. "You guys should be very proud of this office. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Chad Kelley and his staff are fast becoming what other offices aspire to be like."

Cleghorn said he was cutting his remarks short due to chilly afternoon temperatures and intermittent rain.

"Coroner's are used to working in chillers," he said, "but this is even cold for us."

Robinson also had high praise for Dee Brown, president and CEO of the P3 Group, a real estate investment firm that was instrumental in creating the three public buildings that Robinson spearheaded.

As part of the partnership agreement, the county agreed to a $14 million lease agreement that allowed the P3 group to move forward with the projects.

Likewise, Brown applauded Robinson for his vision to create the buildings, adding that 85% of the workers and vendors used to build the structures were from Jefferson County.