FOOTBALL

Ridley suspended for '22 for NFL bets

ATLANTA -- For endangering the integrity of the sport by betting on games, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for at least the next season.

Ridley won't play in 2022 and there is no guarantee for the NFL future of the player who had been expected to be the Falcons' top target for quarterback Matt Ryan.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Ridley after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league said the suspension will carry "through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season."

The NFL said the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended Nov. 1.

Ridley wrote on his Twitter account on Monday "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem."

He also seemed to take a light-hearted approach to his suspension when he added in another post "I know I was wrong But I'm getting 1 year lol." He also said "Just gone be more healthy when I come back."

A league investigation uncovered no evidence inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley's betting, Goodell's announcement said. Nor was there evidence suggesting Falcons coaches, players or staff were aware of Ridley's betting activity.

Ridley may petition for reinstatement after Feb. 23.

During the offseason, the Falcons have had no update on Ridley's status. The team released a statement Monday in which it said it cooperated with the league's investigation in the last month.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," the Falcons said in the statement. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice, and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, March 7, 2022, is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

