Russia steps up shelling in Ukraine





LVIV, Ukraine -- The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and as food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what Kyiv condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.





Russia's chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating today. But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Well into the second week of the invasion, Russian troops were making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalling in some other regions. A top U.S. official, meanwhile, said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in some places. In the face of the bombardments, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were showing unprecedented courage.

"The problem is that for one soldier of Ukraine, we have 10 Russian soldiers, and for one Ukrainian tank, we have 50 Russian tanks," Zelenskyy told ABC News in an interview that aired Monday night. He noted that the gap in forces was diminishing and that even if Russian troops "come into all our cities," they will be met with an insurgency.





One of Zelenskyy's advisers, Mykhailo Podoliak, said 202 schools, 34 hospitals and more than 1,500 residential buildings have been destroyed since the war began. Nearly 1,000 towns and villages have been completely deprived of light, water and heat, he said.

In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people -- nearly half the population of 430,000 -- were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.

The city is short on water, food and power, and cellphone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods.

Police moved through the city, advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to evacuate.

In Mariupol, government adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the city did not have medicine, heat or a functioning water system. Attempts to distribute supplies and help people evacuate were scrapped over the weekend in the face of Russian bombardment.

Doctors Without Borders, a medical charity that works in conflict zones, said it had received "harrowing reports" from staff members trapped in Mariupol. "Safe passage for those willing and able to escape should be urgently assured in Mariupol and across war affected areas inside Ukraine," the group said in a statement.

The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Officials at the United Nations pleaded for combatants to pause long enough for trapped civilians to leave conflict zones.

"Reliable and predictable 'windows of silence' and 'safe passage' are urgently needed to relocate people whose lives are at risk," said Amin Awad, U.N. crisis coordinator for Ukraine.

The lack of phone service left anxious citizens approaching strangers to ask if they knew relatives living in other parts of the city and whether they were safe.

In the capital, Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables. Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two stories high, while others appeared more haphazard, with hundreds of books used to weigh down stacks of tires.

"Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Late in the evening, the commander in chief of Ukraine's military, Valery Zaluzhnyy, said warplanes and an anti-aircraft missile had downed two Russian planes near Kyiv. Several large explosions were heard in Kyiv, but it was not immediately possible to confirm the commander's account.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with 1.4 million people, heavy shelling hit apartment buildings.

"I think it struck the fourth floor under us," Dmitry Sedorenko said from his Kharkiv hospital bed. "Immediately, everything started burning and falling apart." When the floor collapsed beneath him, he said, he crawled out through the third story, past the bodies of some of his neighbors.

Klitschko reported that fierce battles continued in the Kyiv region, notably around Bucha, Hostomel, Vorzel and Irpin.

In the Irpin area, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heat for three days, witnesses saw at least three tanks and said Russian soldiers were seizing houses and cars.

A few miles away, in the small town of Horenka, where shelling reduced one area to ashes and shards of glass, rescuers and residents picked through the ruins as chickens pecked around them.

"What are they doing?" rescue worker Vasyl Oksak asked of the Russian attackers. "There were two little kids and two elderly people living here. Come in and see what they have done."

In the south, Russian forces continued their offensive in Mykolaiv, opening fire on the Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, according to Ukraine's military. Rescuers said they were putting out fires caused by rocket attacks in residential areas.

Several landed in dense apartment blocks in the far east of the city, shattering windows and sending shrapnel through walls and home appliances. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but residents were shaken, often invoking Putin's name with a torrent of profanity.

Residents of an apartment block sheltered in a basement that normally serves as a gym; the sound of artillery fire shook the walls. One of them, Margarita Andreyeva, accused Russia of tarnishing what she described as a sacred victory over the Nazis in World War II, when the Ukrainians and the Russians fought together.

"Now, Germany is giving us weapons to defend ourselves from the Russians," she said. "This is absurd. What would our grandfathers think?"

SEEKING SAFE PASSAGE

At The Hague, Netherlands, Ukraine pleaded with the International Court of Justice to order a halt to Russia's invasion, saying Moscow is committing widespread war crimes.

Russia "is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance," said Jonathan Gimblett, a member of Ukraine's legal team.

Russia snubbed the court proceedings, leaving its seats in the Great Hall of Justice empty.

Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued Russian shelling.

On Monday, the Kremlin offered an evacuation plan of its own, galling Ukrainian leaders. Ukrainian civilians, the Kremlin said, should be taken to Russia or to its ally Belarus. Ukrainian officials denounced the proposal as propaganda and said it was meant to distract attention from the Russian shelling of areas where civilians are trying to flee.

Later, Russia's U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the U.N. Security Council that Russia would carry out a cease-fire this morning and appeared to suggest that humanitarian corridors leading away from Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Chernigov could give people choice in where they want to go.

The U.N. humanitarian chief, Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, addressed the Security Council and urged safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose."

Zelenskyy's office would not comment on the Russian proposal, saying only that Moscow's plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins. The office said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk planned to make a statement on the issue this morning.

ECONOMIC EFFECTS

The fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting, and it threatens the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.

The U.N. human-rights office reported 406 confirmed civilian deaths but said the real number is much higher. The invasion has also sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine.

On Monday, Moscow again announced a series of demands to stop the invasion, including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize the eastern regions controlled by Russian-supported separatist fighters as independent.

It also insisted that Ukraine change its constitution to guarantee it won't join international bodies like NATO and the European Union. Ukraine has already rejected those demands.

Zelenskyy has called for more punitive measures against Russia, including a global boycott of its oil exports, which are key to its economy.

"If [Russia] doesn't want to abide by civilized rules, then they shouldn't receive goods and services from civilization," he said in a video address.

He has also asked for more warplanes. Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said officials are "trying to see whether this is possible and doable."

The heavy Western economic sanctions slapped on Russia in response to the invasion threatened to grow even more intense Monday as American lawmakers advanced a bipartisan measure to suspend normal trade relations with Moscow and ban U.S. purchases of Russian oil.

The mere possibility of such action, which could severely restrict a crucial Russian export, sent global oil prices above $119 a barrel, the highest in 14 years, and helped push average gasoline prices above $4 a gallon in the United States. The stock market had its worst day since October 2020.

With Putin demonstrating resolve to impose Soviet-style suppression to control the narrative of the war at home, most signs pointed to a worsening conflict that risks spilling into Ukraine's NATO alliance neighbors.

"Don't talk to me about half full/half empty: I'm someone who's generally happy there's water in the glass," Ian Bremer, president of the Eurasia Group, a political risk research organization, said in a newsletter to readers and clients about the Ukraine crisis. "But I'm decidedly worried about where the conflict with Russia is heading."

While the West has been rushing weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, some officials fear that sending warplanes could be seen by Russia as direct involvement in the war.

Russia's invasion has nearby countries worried that the war could spread to them.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a visit to the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, former Soviet republics that are NATO members. Blinken hoped to reassure them of the alliance's protection.

NATO has shown no interest in sending troops into Ukraine and has rejected Zelenskyy's pleas to establish a no-fly zone for fear of triggering a wider war.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press and by Michael Schwirtz, Andrew E. Kramer and Rick Gladstone of The New York Times.

Refugees fleeing Ukraine reunite at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)



Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as the artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Members of the territorial defense rest in a movie theater in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to evacuate civilians from the port of Mariupol. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine on Monday but nothing has happened so far. Two previous cease-fire attempts failed. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Ukrainian police officers help a woman fleeing as the artillery echoes nearby in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A Ukrainian serviceman has "Mommy" written on his weapon strap as he stands guard at a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Ukrainian women sit inside a van as artillery echoes nearby, as people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A Ukrainian police officer helps people as artillery echoes nearby while fleeing Irpin in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)





