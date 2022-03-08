Senate Rules Committee recommends confirmation of Arkansas governor’s appointees, except for Osceola Plant Board member

The Arkansas Senate Rules Committee on Monday recommended the full Senate confirm about 130 of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's latest appointees to state posts, except for Plant Board member Travis H. Senter, an Osceola farmer.

The Senate Rules Committee discussed the possibility of the committee holding a confirmation hearing for Senter. But the committee took no action on Monday to schedule a confirmation hearing for Senter.

Sen. Ricky Hill, R-Cabot, said there is a concern about Senter possibly having a conflict of interest on the Plant Board.

Senter helped create a nonprofit group that's now suing the state, claiming the board's composition is illegal.

Last month, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was unaware of the lawsuit filed by FarmVoice Inc. in August, about a month before his appointment to the Plant Board by Hutchinson. He said he stepped down as a FarmVoice director before his selection by the governor, and he didn't talk to the governor's office about his relationship with FarmVoice and the governor's office didn't bring it up.

During the Senate Rules Committee's meeting Monday, state Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said it is more appropriate for the Senate Rules Committee to hold a confirmation hearing for Senter than to vote for or against his confirmation.

He said it was a bad precedent for the Senate Rules Committee to forward the confirmation of state Department of Health Secretary Jose Romero to the full Senate last year after Romero didn't show up for a confirmation hearing. At that time, Hutchinson said, "it was understood that there was no need for further testimony since Dr. Romero has already testified numerous times before various legislative committees." In April of 2021, the Senate voted 25-8 to confirm Romero.

Afterward, Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, said he questions whether Senter has the ability to be non-biased as a member of the Plant Board if he was a member of the FarmVoice group that filed a lawsuit against the Plant Board.

"I just want a hearing on it," he added.

But Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, who represents the Senate district in which Senter resides, said in an interview that he would be happy for Senter to remain on the Plant Board, and he will support Senter's confirmation if he is given the opportunity to do so.

Hutchinson said Monday in a written statement that "I appointed Travis Senter because of his experience and commitment to the agriculture community in our state.

"I am hopeful that his appointment will be confirmed before the Senate goes home," the Republican governor said in a written statement.

"I have expressed a willingness for my staff to answer any questions the committee may have in regard to this appointment," Hutchinson said.

FarmVoice and three farmers -- Timothy Pirani and Adam Henard, both of Wilson (Mississippi County), and Jared Hopper of Blytheville -- sued the Plant Board last summer, alleging that a 2021 law revamping the selection of Plant Board members is unconstitutional.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan E. "Chip" Welch has set a hearing to consider the merits of the lawsuit (60CV-21-5113).

The new law arose from an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling in May 2021 that said the Arkansas General Assembly had illegally delegated its appointment powers in 1917 when it passed a law establishing the Plant Board and allowing private agricultural trade groups to appoint representatives directly to the board. (With changes to the original law over the decades, the Plant Board ultimately grew to nine members representing trade groups and seven direct appointments by the governor. Two other members, representing the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, don't have voting privileges.) The Supreme Court ruling resulted in the nine trade-group representatives being removed from the board.

Grant Ballard, a Little Rock attorney, filed the lawsuit that resulted in the Supreme Court ruling as well as FarmVoice's lawsuit challenging the 2021 law. Ballard's current lawsuit doesn't name individual Plant Board members as defendants. He declined to comment last month, saying he didn't know the extent of Senter's involvement with FarmVoice.

The 2021 law allows the trade groups to submit names of at least two members to the governor for consideration. The governor then would select one member for each group to the Plant Board, with those selections subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The latest lawsuit said the new law remains unconstitutional, because the trade groups still have such a large say in Plant Board appointments.

Hutchinson in September announced 14 appointments to the Plant Board, including Senter's. The new law also increased the board's membership to 19.

Trade groups represented on the Plant Board are those for seed growers and seed dealers, aerial applicators, pest controllers, pesticide manufacturers, foresters, horticulturalists, oil marketers and the green industry. The Plant Board positions for the oil marketer and seed grower associations remain vacant.

Senter is one of two direct appointees of the governor to represent growers of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf or wheat. Previous law described those positions as representing farmers at-large.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Steed of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.