FOOTBALL

ASU WR Rucker enters transfer portal

For the second time in the last two weeks, one of Arkansas State University's top offensive pieces has announced he's headed out of Jonesboro.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker posted on his Instagram on Monday afternoon that he is putting his name in the transfer portal after two seasons at ASU, with three years of eligibility remaining. He wrote in part, "After a lot of thought and prayer, I feel like this is the best direction for me in the evolution of my career."

In his inaugural season in 2020, Rucker broke the NCAA record for freshman receiving yards in a game against Louisiana-Monroe, totaling 310 yards and hauling in four touchdowns in the season-finale against the Warhawks. Last fall, the Bentonia, Miss., native was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree, finishing with 826 yards and nine touchdowns.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UA pro day set for Wednesday

The University of Arkansas will welcome a large group of NFL scouts to campus on Wednesday for the program's annual pro day.

The event, which is closed to the public, will start in the morning at Walker Pavilion.

The group of Razorbacks attending the drills will be headlined by junior wideout Treylon Burks and a quartet of seniors in cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, defensive tackle John Ridgeway and defensive end Tre Williams. Those players all participated in the NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis.

Also scheduled to participate are linebackers Grant Morgan and Deon Edwards, wide receivers Tyson Morris and De'Vion Warren, running back T.J. Hammonds, tight end Blake Kern, defensive lineman Markell Utsey and long snapper Jordan Silver.

-- Tom Murphy

Ex-Hog sets book signing

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Greg Thomas will hold a signing Friday for his new book "No Doubting Thomas: 'Hawg Whisperer' My Arkansas Memoirs" in his home town of San Angelo, Texas.

The signing will take place between 4-6 p.m. at Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St., for the former San Angelo Central standout.

Thomas' teams at Arkansas from 1984-87 under Coach Ken Hatfield went 35-15-1. Thomas played in the 1985 Holiday Bowl, the 1986 Orange Bowl and the 1987 Liberty Bowl as a Razorback.

Thomas, the first black quarterback at San Angelo Central and Arkansas, plans to have signings in Arkansas as well.

"There will be several more in the next couple of weeks and definitely in April," Thomas told the San Angelo (Texas) Standard-Times. "I'll have one in Fayetteville and another one back in Little Rock. It's still in the planning stages, but the word I would say is surreal. It's been amazing, with a little nervousness. ... I've been on a whirlwind since I did the launch here two-and-a-half weeks ago."

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UALR's Kourouma named to all-tournament team

Sali Kourouma added to her postseason honors, securing a spot on the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament squad after helping lead the Trojans to the semifinals. Kourouma averaged 24.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over three games, giving UALR an honoree in 13 consecutive conference tournaments.

The Kati, Mali, native was joined by Texas-Arlington's Starr Jacobs and Terryn Milton, Troy's Tina Stephens and Felmas Koranga and Louisiana-Lafayette's Lanay Wheaton.

SAU men's coach resigns

Southern Arkansas University men's basketball Coach Andy Sharpe announced Monday in a news release that he is resigning after 10 seasons in charge of the Muleriders.

Sharpe won 147 games at SAU and guided the Muleriders to their first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance in 2021. He led SAU to two semifinal appearances (2014, 2016) and one championship game appearance (2021) in the Great American Conference Tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas men at No. 1, women No. 2

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team regained its No. 1 ranking in the coaches' association poll going into this weekend's NCAA Indoor Championships.

The Razorbacks were No. 1 two weeks ago, dropped to No. 2 behind Georgia despite winning the SEC championship, and are No. 1 again in Monday's latest poll.

Georgia is No. 2 in the men's poll with Texas Tech No. 3, defending champion Oregon No. 4 and North Carolina A&T No. 5.

Arkansas' women's team, which also won the SEC championship, remained ranked No. 2 in Monday's poll. Florida is ranked No. 1 with Texas No. 3, LSU No. 4 and Kentucky No. 5.

The Razorbacks' women team won the last two NCAA Indoor titles in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 national meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's NCAA Indoor Championships will be held Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

-- Bob Holt