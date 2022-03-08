State's active covid cases, patients on ventilators, at lowest levels since June; deaths rise by 36

After rising a day earlier, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were on ventilators fell Tuesday to its lowest level since before a wave of infections from the delta variant crested in the state last summer.

Meanwhile, with recoveries and deaths continuing to outpace new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell below 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June 25, when the delta surge was just getting started.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 36, to 10,760.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by eight, to 51, the smallest number since June 16.

The active case total fell by 292, to 2,709.

"We’re continuing to do well in terms of our downward trend," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said.

She said she expects the state's new cases to "continue to go own in line with what’s going on around the country and in line with what’s happening with other countries that have also had an omicron surge."

"I hope they will get as low as they were before we started having the delta surge," she said.

The state's total count of cases rose Tuesday by 394.

While larger by 72 than the increase a day earlier, it was smaller by almost 300 than the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 464, the first time it had been below 500 since the week ending Nov. 29.

Already at its lowest level since Nov. 25, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 15, to 314, its fourth straight daily decline.

After rising by two day earlier, the number who were in intensive care fell Tuesday by one, to 113.