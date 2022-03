1. The solid form of water.

2. Daughters of your brother or sister.

3. Urge a dog to attack someone.

4. Used to indicate the maiden name of a married woman.

5. A river that flows through Paris.

6. Affording pleasing views of natural features.

7. Abbreviation for a short space of time.

8. Ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse of a right-angled triangle.

9. An abbreviation for a common unit of length.

ANSWERS:

1. Ice

2. Nieces

3. Sic

4. Nee

5. Seine

6. Scenic

7. Sec.

8. Sine

9. In. (Ins.)