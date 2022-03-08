The infighting commences

No state does one-party dominance like Arkansas. We lived it with Democrats for 150 years and now we've had it with Republicans for what only seems that long.

Arkansas Republicans encounter more competition among themselves than Democrats offer. The relevant fight is now between reasonable Republicans, less reasonable Republicans and wholly unreasonable Republicans. And it can be a spiteful circumstance.

The filing period for candidacies ended last Tuesday. The resulting ballot will have 51 primaries for the state Legislature, nearly all of them Republican and most of them tantamount to election. The general election ballot will have only 48 contests.

A spokesman for the state Democratic Party was quoted in this newspaper Sunday as saying the party's goal had been to contest in legislative general elections in 70 percent of the state's 25 largest communities. That only sounds like 17-and-one-half seats. There are multiple districts in some of these 25 larger communities, you see.

I don't know if the Democrats achieved that goal, and I can't think of any good reason to bother checking. It's a goal that is wise, incremental, practical, tactical, understandable and quite pitiable.

I hate to be fatalistic, but the Arkansas political culture only changes by the full washout of a 150-year flood.

That's unless the state experiences an uncommon influx of different thinkers from other states, which would happen only by economic growth and diversity. Otherwise, Republicans probably can rest assured of having things their way in Arkansas until they elect a Black person president and he or she makes a mistake equivalent to trying to help people with their health insurance.

This total Republican dominance has bred bitter infighting.

You have the perfectly mild and thoroughly conservative John Boozman with multiple primary challengers to his re-nomination to the U.S. Senate. Most serious seems to be a recent-vintage Razorback football star named Jake Bequette with support from a PAC willing to spend on a televised message that Bequette is a conservative, a Christian, a combat warrior and a Razorback, and perfectly willing to take his lumps from any political problems those beliefs and associations pose.

But, for real enmity and primary fun, you ought to get a load of the 27 Republican members of the 35-member state Senate. I could tell you about what some of those 27 Republican senators have told me about others after saying "off the record" before I agreed. You need to establish that ground rule first; otherwise I'm in my rights to reveal all.

But it's elementary-school playground stuff, all about petty ego and turf and credit--he-said, she-said, he-said material unworthy of our attention.

What's important--indeed positively delightful in most cases--is that eight of those incumbent Republican senators who are seeking re-election face primary opponents. And half of those drawing opposition are of the unreasonable far-right variety--Charles Beckham of McNeil, Mark Johnson of Little Rock, Bob Ballinger of Ozark and Gary Stubblefield of Branch.

One, James Sturch of Batesville, written about in this space several days ago for his speech urging the Senate to return to civility, has drawn a more extreme opponent in House member John Payton. The other three senators with primaries are nondescript--deeply conservative by any standard other than that of contemporary Arkansas Republicanism, or, in one case, simply unknown by virtue of just having joined the Senate from a special election to fill a vacancy caused by a Republican senator becoming a professional lobbyist without calling himself one.

Probably even more significant is that seven other senators won't be coming back for a variety of reasons both encouraging and discouraging. The liberal lion, Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, is term-limited. Keith Ingram of West Memphis, leader of the tiny Senate Democratic caucus, has despaired of the toxic culture. Jim Hendren, the Republican who became an independent after the insurrection, is not running again so that he can work on his Common Ground group largely in supporting the more-reasonable choices in these Republican primaries.

But the most certain good news is that the two most divisive conservative extremists in the Senate, Trent Garner of El Dorado and Jason Rapert of Conway, won't be back next year--Garner for personal reasons and Rapert because he has joined a field of six Republicans running for the holding pattern of lieutenant governor, including Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge is favored on account of name identification and being almost as Trump-y as former official Trump falsifier Sarah Sanders, whose token primary opposition--from the supposed right, I kid you not--actually helps her by showing her to be less a conservative extremist than at least one person.

I'd call Sanders' certain Republican primary victory tantamount to election--which I've essentially said already--except that the five Democrats competing to mount the brave and vital competition deserve to be treated as serious choices if not, at the moment, remote contenders.

Affiliation with a Putin admirer surely will become a tiny problem for Arkansas Republicans any day now.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.




