Former Michigan State point guard and 1975 New York Knicks draft pick Pete Davis joins Richard Davenport this week on the Recruiting Guy Podcast to talk about his experiences with Eric Musselman and his father, Bill Musselman.

Davis first encountered the coaching style of Bill Musselman in college, playing against Musselman's Minnesota Gophers. Davis would later play for Musselman in the NBA and the WBA, where he first met Eric Musselman.