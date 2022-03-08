UA pro day set for Wednesday

The University of Arkansas will welcome a large group of NFL scouts to campus on Wednesday for the program's annual pro day.

The event, which is closed to the public, will start in the morning at Walker Pavilion.

The group of Razorbacks attending the drills will be headlined by junior wideout Treylon Burks and a quartet of seniors in cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, defensive tackle John Ridgeway and defensive end Tre Williams. Those players all participated in the NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis.

Also scheduled to participate are linebackers Grant Morgan and Deon Edwards, wide receivers Tyson Morris and De'Vion Warren, running back T.J. Hammonds, tight end Blake Kern, defensive lineman Markell Utsey and long snapper Jordan Silver.