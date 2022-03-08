Sections
UAM international students welcomed

by SPECIAL TO THE COMMERCIAL | Today at 3:22 a.m.
Many of the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s international students pose for a photo during a meet and greet event hosted by the International Office March 3. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

Many international students participated in a meet and greet last Thursday , sharing their experiences and cultures with faculty, staff and student attendees at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The International Office in the UAM Office of Admissions hosted the event with the university's international students including several members of the UAM baseball team, according to a news release.

UAM is home to 21 international students from Argentina, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, France, India, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mexico, Nepal, Norway, South Africa and Thailand.

Mary Whiting, the director of admissions and recruiting at UAM, has managed the International Office for two decades. The International Office oversees the International Club, which allows students from different parts of the world to unite to learn about cultures and build community, according to the release.

"International students are a real asset to UAM," Whiting said. "Everyone learns from different cultures."

The International Club's purpose is to help international students transition into their new environment through interactions with students, faculty, and staff.

"International students receive needed help both through the university and the community. It's such a pleasure to work with them," Whiting said.

