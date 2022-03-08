UA’s Notae named third-team All-American by The Sporting News

UP NEXT

Arkansas men in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals

WHEN Approximately 1:30 p.m. Central on Friday

WHERE Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

RECORD Arkansas 24-7, 13-5 SEC

WHO Arkansas will play LSU, Missouri or Ole Miss

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Sporting News, which has been compiling All-American college basketball teams since 1943, determined University of Arkansas guard JD Notae is one of the nation's top 15 players this season.

Notae, a 6-2 senior from Covington, Ga., was named a third-team All-American by The Sporting News on Monday.

It's quite a compliment to Notae considering the other Razorbacks to be honored as All-Americans by The Sporting News are Sidney Moncrief in 1977 and 1979, Marvin Delph in 1977, Todd Day in 1992, Corliss Williamson in 1995 and Bobby Portis in 2015.

Day and Moncrief are 1-2 on Arkansas' career scoring list. Moncrief, a Naismith Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, is the Razorbacks' all-time leading rebounder. Williamson and Portis were each chosen SEC Player of the Year.

Going into Arkansas' SEC Tournament opener on Friday, Notae is averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 33.5 minutes.

"Notae grabbed everyone's attention by punishing Kentucky's defense in the Razorbacks' big home win," Mike DeCourcy wrote for The Sporting News. "But he'd done the same to opposing teams from the very start of the season."

Notae scored 30 points and had eight assists in the 75-73 victory over Kentucky. He also scored 30 points in the season opener against Mercer.

A transfer who played two years Jacksonville (Fla.) University and redshirted, Notae's scoring high at Arkansas is 31 points this season at Texas A&M.

Notae has scored at least 10 points in all 30 games he has played. He scored 10 points in 26 minutes in the Razorbacks' 97-60 victory over the University of Central Arkansas. He has scored 20 or more points in 11 games, including 28 in the Razorbacks' 80-76 overtime victory against then-No. 1 Auburn.

"I don't know if I've been around a college player and seen such growth in such little time," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "I mean, he's so much more disciplined on both sides of the ball.

"When he came here, he was an ultra-talented player who really needed to understand concepts on both sides, and he's still learning."

Notae, who has another year of college eligibility, has said he won't make a decision about the future until after the season.

"To be quite honest, he's still evolving as a point guard," Musselman said. "He's a scoring point guard, but I think he's even going to get better and better at being a true point guard and understanding how to get some of the shots that he gets for himself and understand how to get some of those for his teammates."

Notae has become one the nation's top players as a starter after being voted the SEC's sixth man of the year by the conference coaches last season when he averaged 12.8 points in 22.5 minutes off the bench.

It's no coincidence Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) suffered its most-lopsided loss in SEC play, 81-68 at Mississippi State on Dec. 29, when Notae was out due to covid-19 safety protocols.

Notae had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals when Arkansas beat Mississippi State 63-55 in the teams' second meeting.

"I think he's fantastic," Bulldogs Coach Ben Howland said about Notae before the second game. "I loved him a year ago. So impressed with his talent.

"He's a player that can take over a game with his ability to score and get really hot. And he has incredible range and an incredible ability to score off the dribble and create shots. He's just a real problem to match up with for everybody."

The Sporting News' first-team All-American squad included Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, Iowa forward Keegan Murray and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.

Named to the second team were Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Arizona guard Bennedict Mathburn, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren.

Joining Notae on the third team were Ohio State forward EJ Liddell, Baylor guard James Akinjo, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.

Along with being recognized by a venerable institution like The Sporting News, Notae also on Monday was named a third-team All-American by a new website -- The Field of 68.

Notae was named to the SEC Community Service Team last week. He figures to get more honors today when The Associated Press and SEC announce their all-conference teams.

"I think he likes playing in big moments," Musselman said. "He has great, great, great internal confidence."