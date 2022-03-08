UCA football opens spring practice with renewed vigor

Since rejoining the University of Central Arkansas coaching staff in December 2017, offensive coordinator Ken Collums had always had the same quarterback and center, Breylin Smith and Toby Sanderson, leading the offense.

"I've never known another center here," Collums said. "So that makes you a little nervous. The two guys that handled the ball every snap, since I've been here, are gone. And so, we'll look a little bit different."

UCA kicks off its spring practices today, and change is set to be the highlight of the offseason, as the Bears lost at least 20 players from the end of last season due to loss of eligibility or the transfer portal. By the beginning of this fall, the Bears will have at least 36 new players to the program, including 17 from the transfer portal.

"I feel like there's a renewed energy," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "I feel like our players are coming to work every day with a passion and a desire to earn something. ... It's an opportunity for a lot of the young talent that we have had here.

"And the bottom line is, look, the last two seasons, we were a .500-football team, and that's not good enough. So, to have some change and to have some turnover, we feel like, as a coaching staff, [that] needed to happen."

Twenty of UCA's 36 2022 signees have enrolled early and are participating in spring practices, according to Brown. Of those early enrollees, two will make up half of the Bears' scholarship quarterbacks in former Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain and Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Clifton McDowell.

McElvain and McDowell join Cabot's Tyler Gee -- and Vilonia's Austin Myers, who will join the program after the spring -- in an open competition to replace Smith, who quarterbacked the UCA offense to the top of the program's record books for five seasons.

"If you can't tell, when you say 'quarterback room,' it puts a smile on my face," Brown said. "I think we've got a special group of guys in that room. .. I think [Gee's] upside is enormous. He's really taken a leadership role this offseason, knowing that his opportunity has a chance to be right now ... but he will be challenged."

Gee has taken snaps in five games at UCA, logging a pass attempt in two seasons. McElvain threw for 3,953 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons at Northern Iowa, garnering All-American honors in 2019. McDowell, who's listed at 6-4, 220 pounds, threw for 3,130 yards in high school and rushed for another 2,189, scoring 68 total touchdowns.

"It's going to be exciting, because none of these guys have done anything for us, yet," Collums said of the quarterbacks. "They've got a chance to be really good, in this room, but nobody's done anything here. So, how we're going to end up looking, I don't know. I'll be able to tell you at the end of the spring, and that's kind of exciting."

The wide receiver position is also one that will look significantly different in 2022, as Tyler Hudson transferred to Louisville on Jan. 13, and Lujuan Winningham declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 20. Together, the duo combined for 2,082 of UCA's 3,087 pass yards in 2021, and totaled 5,396 combined receiving yards during their time in Conway.

"What's different is the people with experience is totally opposite than what we've had, as mainly our two outside guys were our go-to guys," Collums said.

Christian Richmond, a 5-8 slot receiver and the Bears' third-leading pass catcher in 2021, highlights the receiver group, with John David White (University of Arkansas), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (Minnesota) and Cole Brown (Iowa Western Community College) all notable transfers. A name both Brown and Collums also mentioned is Jarrod Barnes, who transferred from Arkansas to UCA after his freshman year. Barnes missed all of 2021 to injury.

Another group that "excites" Brown, he said, is the defensive line, which returns Logan Jessup, Caden Brown and Marquez Casey. The trio combined for 6.5 of UCA's sacks in 2021, and they'll be joined by former Southern Arkansas University defensive end David Walker, who had a league-high 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in the Great American Conference last season. Walker is one of four defensive line transfers in Conway this spring, as well as Jace McCoy, Stephon McGlaun and Javeon Jones.