Van Horn: Plenty of positives early on for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- One look at Dave Van Horn in the University of Arkansas' now-chillier first-base dugout lets an observer know the guy can be an intense, no-nonsense coach.

Regular fans of the Razorbacks' monthly Swatters Club meetings also know Van Horn has a dead-pan, sharp sense of wit to go along with that intensity.

Van Horn showed that side during a 48-minute presentation, his first in-person talk to the club in two years, on Monday in which he discussed the No. 7 Razorbacks' 7-3 start over lunch at Mermaids Restaurant.

The 20th-year Arkansas skipper even managed to find humor in the aftermath of his team's 3-2 season-opening loss to Illinois State, the program's first home defeat to open a year since 1981.

He could bag on the opener because the Razorbacks won their final two games of last weekend's series against Southeastern Louisiana and played error-free ball in the process. Bats that had been in the freezer with a .213 batting average after six games have warmed up to a .254 clip with a .313 average over the last four games.

"One of the pluses that stands out to me was we finally got some big hits because we were leaving so many runners on, especially opening weekend, opening day," Van Horn said. "New experience for me, losing on opening day. How about that? That was a blast wasn't it?"

The Razorbacks have been shut out, 5-0 by now-No. 5 Stanford at the Round Rock Classic, and lost the opening game in both their home series heading into a scheduled four-game set against Illinois-Chicago starting Thursday.

Van Horn lamented the slow start from a run-production standpoint, particularly because he has been mostly pleased with the pitching.

"We've been up and down and we've struggled a little bit, but we've also had a couple of games we've played really well," he said.

"You think you're going to get out of the chute and you think they're going to hit, hit, hit, but who knew the wind was going to be blowing in for the 10 games we've played and would knock down seven home runs for us, because that's exactly what's happened.

"It's not an excuse. It's the way it is. You've got to try to win in other ways, whether it's hitting the ball on the ground or bunting or making a play. We've done that a little bit, but it's also taken away from our run production."

Later in his talk, Van Horn revised his estimate on wind-blown balls that could have left the stadium to 10.

As it stands, the Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M for last in SEC batting average, and are last with 55 runs and 3 stolen bases, and second-to-last with a .366 on-base percentage.

On the flip side, the Razorbacks rank sixth in SEC earned run average at 2.83, and fifth with a .987 fielding percentage.

"Our fielding has been outstanding," Van Horn said. "We didn't make an error all weekend. ... So there are a lot of pluses. ... We're going to bounce back and play better.

Van Horn thinks the weekend starting pitching trio of right-handers Connor Noland and Jaxon Wiggins and left-hander Hagen Smith is on track for good performances.

He told club members that the radar reading they see on the scoreboard at Baum-Walker Stadium is consistently a couple of miles per hour short of what the team records through its TrackMan system.

For instance freshman Brady Tygart's fastball was appearing as 93 mph on the scoreboard, and 95-96 on the TrackMan.

Van Horn said Friday that starter Connor Noland's velocity has been good and he's a tough competitor.

"Now we've got to teach him to field a little bit after what happened the other day," Van Horn said, referencing a one-hopper that went under Noland's glove and hit him in the eye.

Smith is the youngest player on the team at age 18, and Van Horn called him "one of the most, if not the most, talented pitcher we have."

Van Horn said he's really excited for Wiggins' improvement.

"The guy is coming," he said. "On our radar, he never went below 94. He hit 97 a bunch of times and he hit 98 a couple of times.

"That's what he's throwing, and the last inning on pitch 97, it was like 96 [mph]. So he holds his velocity. He's strong, he's a sophomore and he's getting better and better."

Van Horn said the 10-run rule that shortened Saturday night's 11-1 win over Southeastern Louisiana by one inning kept freshman left-hander Nick Griffin from pitching the ninth inning. Griffin, who worked one strong inning and had a shaky start to the ninth inning in a 6-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette two weekends ago, was warming up when the game ended in the eighth.

"He may end up being our closer," Van Horn said. "We wanted to see him go again. ... So we had to finish him with a bullpen session inside after the game. I'm sure you'll see him this weekend."

Van Horn said Tygart could also be in consideration for a closing role.

Jace Bohrofen ended Saturday's doubleheader after he cleared the bases with a triple, then scored on a wild pitch. The hit was Bohrofoen's sixth in his last 12 at-bats since he opened the year 0 for 16.

From an injury standpoint, Van Horn said pitcher Issac Bracken was dealing with a groin issue that might sideline him for 10 days to a week and outfielder Braydon Webb, who has started 0 for 14, tweaked the quad muscle injury he had to start the year.

Van Horn said because Friday's forecast is currently calling for snow the Razorbacks might look into a Thursday doubleheader to open the series against Illinois-Chicago.