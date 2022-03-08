Voluntary dismissal sought in Fayetteville schools’ mask lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lawsuit by several parents over Fayetteville School District's mask mandate is being voluntarily dropped.

Jeremy and Melissa Carter, Danna and Ronald Fields, and Julia and Louis Page sued the district in November to end its requirement that students wear masks in schools.

Lawyers for the parents filed a one-sentence motion seeking voluntary dismissal in Washington County Circuit Court on Friday. The case was set for a hearing this morning before Circuit Judge Doug Martin.

Gregory Payne, an attorney for the parents, said the move to dismiss was purely practical.

"We were to make essentially the same legal arguments in the case pending in Washington County as we are to make in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, a case we hope will resolve the issue of the illegal mask mandates once and for all for all school districts around the state of Arkansas, including Fayetteville," Payne said in an email.

Payne represents another group of parents who sued the Bentonville School District to stop its mask mandate. Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan on Oct. 6 granted an injunction to prohibit Bentonville from enforcing its mandate, which had been in effect since the school year started Aug. 16. The district appealed Duncan's ruling, and the Arkansas Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday in the case.

Since the Fayetteville district recently repealed its mask mandate, there was no practical purpose in taking the time and effort to present the case, Payne said.

"If the Fayetteville School District were to reinstate the mask mandate in the interim, I think that act would be seen clearly for what it would be, a political statement by activists rather than a preventative health measure," Payne said. "And, if so, we are prepared to refile."

Lawyers for the district said they were prepared for the hearing and were confident that the judge would properly consider the School Board's obligation to take reasonable and appropriate measures in the midst of a global pandemic.

"Fortunately, the downward trend in positive covid-19 cases allowed the Board to revise the District's mask policy. Fayetteville Public Schools thanks its staff, students, and parents for taking this matter seriously and working diligently to keep the District's Covid numbers as low as possible so that the mask requirement could be removed," said Mary Claire Hyatt, general counsel for the School District.

The Washington County lawsuit contended the Fayetteville School Board was never given the authority to issue a student mask mandate and the mask policy violated the fundamental liberties of families under the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions.

Lawyers for the parents argued that the district was trying to assert state powers it doesn't possess over health-related matters within the school, without regard for parental consent.

The lawsuit sought an injunction from Martin to prevent the district from exercising its power to enforce a mask mandate.

The School District contended the mask mandate was enacted during a public health emergency and continues to evolve. The district considered public health guidance, which included a universal masking requirement, when it developed the policy in August, according briefs from the district.

In a follow-up brief, the district further argued it was not seeking to insert itself into the means or manner in which parents raise their children or, more specifically, how they address the transmission of covid-19, if at all, among themselves and their children.

The issue was whether the scope of parents' right to the care, custody and control of their children extends to the circumstances in this particular case -- that is the requirement schoolchildren wear face coverings when the transmission of covid-19, a highly contagious virus, is spreading in significant numbers within the district, according to the district.

Courts have consistently declined to substitute their judgments for those of school boards, which are delegated by law as the agencies making the rules governing public schools, according to the brief.

The parents failed to provide any support for the idea the Fayetteville School Board abused its discretion in passing the mask policy, according to the district.

The mask requirement is reasonably related to reducing the spread of covid-19, which is a relevant "local condition" that the School Board was authorized to address through policy directives, according to the district.

The district argued that the parents failed to show the mask policy caused any constitutional infringement on their rights, that the policy irreparably harms them in any way or that the School Board abused its discretion.

The district argued that under the parents' broad interpretation of the law, any decision, policy or directive a district makes that they disagree with could be challenged based on parental rights. Courts have consistently rejected that notion because it would effectively handcuff school districts by preventing them from efficiently administering their schools, the district said.