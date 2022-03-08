Walton Arts Center celebrates women with Broadway season of premieres

It's a celebration of women and a season of premieres for the 2022-23 Broadway Series at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Most every play features a strong female lead and invites audiences to explore our "all of our invincibility and infallibility," says Jennifer Ross, director of programming. Of the six titles unveiled to subscribers at the Walton Arts Center on March 7, three are Arkansas premieres. "This line up really is a testament to how the touring Broadway industry has come to value Northwest Arkansas audiences, and we're ecstatic about that," says Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming for the Walton Arts Center

Opening the season is "My Fair Lady," which will run Aug. 9-14. The most recent revival of the Lerner and Loewe classic was originally slated to stop at WAC before covid cut the 2019 season short. Galbraith adds that the themes in "My Fair Lady" "hold up under 21st century perspectives." Ross reveals that there is one surprise for those familiar with the movie.

Next up is "Pretty Woman: The Musical" Sept. 20-25. This "modern day Cinderella story" was the most requested in a survey of Broadway subscribers and will be an Arkansas premiere. Featuring a new score by rocker Bryan Adams, the musical contains all of the humor of the original film.

Returning to the Walton Arts Center stage on its 25th anniversary tour is "Chicago." Featuring the classic choreography of Bob Fosse, the notorious "trial by publicity" highlights fierce, female characters and "all that jazz." Audiences can celebrate the razzle dazzle from Nov. 8-13.

"Tootsie" will kick off the new year Jan. 17-22. Rolling Stone called this show "the laugh-out-loud funniest musical of the season." Reworked from the original film, this "love letter to the theater" is also an Arkansas premiere. Ross says that this musical comedy allows audiences to watch a man learn about being a woman "by literally walking in our shoes."

The Walton Arts stage will transform into 1899 Paris for "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" Feb. 9-19, which is an Arkansas premiere. Staying in town for 14 shows, the tale of "truth, beauty, freedom and -- above all -- love" will feature contemporary music that audiences know and love, sweeping glamorous sets, and the heartbreaking tale of star-crossed lovers.

The season will close with another Arkansas premiere written by a woman and directed by a woman. "Hadestown" will invite audiences to a place where "a song can change your fate" from May 23-28, 2023. This tale of "the world we dream of and the world we live in now" hearkens back to the mythic tales of Persephone, Hades and Eurydice and Orpheus. The book, music and lyrics were written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, a celebration of women indeed.

Broadway subscribers will get tickets to all six shows and be guaranteed first access for the 2023-24 Northwest Arkansas debut of Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird." Still as relevant now as it was for the 1960 publication of the novel, Ross says this show was also the most requested nonmusical by subscribers.

For more information and tickets for the Walton Arts Center's P&G Broadway Series, visit https://waltonartscenter.org/tickets/subscriptions/broadway-subscription-2022-23/.