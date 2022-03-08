Washington County officials hear conflicting views on jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County justices of the peace on Monday heard a range of opinions Monday on how best to address overcrowding in the county's Detention Center.

The Quorum Court's Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee heard a report from the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee recommending the county establish a mental health court and hire someone to coordinate or expedite the process of getting people into existing drug court and veterans court programs.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, co-chairman of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, said the typical waiting time for someone to be assigned to those courts after an arrest is about 60 days. He said the committee supported a goal of cutting that in half to 30 days.

The committee was formed in order to explore alternatives to a proposed jail expansion project. Sheriff Tim Helder presented a plan for a $38 million, 600-bed jail expansion to the Quorum Court in 2018. The now-shelved expansion would have been paid for by a temporary sales tax.

Justices of the peace established the committee after a report authorized by the Quorum Court recommended the county consider options short of expanding the jail.

While the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee has been working on alternatives to incarceration, Helder has proposed a $20 million plan to add 232 beds and expand space for booking, medical services, courts, administrative offices and storage in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. That plan is currently being considered by the Quorum Court, but no decision has been made.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said on Friday the jail population was 691. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds and an operating capacity of about 570 detainees due to the need to separate different offenders.

Maj. Randall Denzer, who oversees the Detention Center operations, said the average daily population of the Detention Center through the month of February was 779. Denzer said the state Department of Correction has taken about 100 detainees who had been sentenced to prison terms out of the Detention Center in the past three weeks, but the number of pretrial detainees continues to grow. Denzer said that the Sheriff's Office, working with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office and circuit court judges, released 325 detainees on low bonds or with no bonds in the last month. With all that, Denzer said, there are still 129 detainees sleeping on the floor for lack of beds in the jail.

Mark Scalise, a Fayetteville attorney and candidate for the Republican Party nomination for county judge in the May primary, said he was "extremely confused" by the proposal to add 232 beds to the Detention Center. Scalise said that with a daily population of 779 and 325 people being released in a month the county needs at least 1,100 jail beds.

"Why aren't we doubling the size of this jail?" Scalise asked. "We should have 1,100 people in jail; 230 beds only gets us to 940."

Scalise suggested putting a larger jail expansion plan on the ballot for the November general election to give voters an opportunity to decide how the county should proceed.

Beth Coger of Fayetteville, the Democratic Party nominee for the District 9 seat on the Quorum Court, invited the current justices of the peace and others attending to an information meeting set for noon March 16 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. Coger, representing the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, said a speaker from the Vera Institute of Justice will present data on Washington County's criminal justice system and alternatives to building additional jail space. According to the Institution's website, the organization's mission is "To end the overcriminalization and mass incarceration of people of color, immigrants, and people experiencing poverty."

"Founded in 1961 to advocate for alternatives to money bail in New York City, Vera is now a national organization that partners with impacted communities and government leaders for change," the organization states on its website. "We develop just, antiracist solutions so that money doesn't determine freedom; fewer people are in jails, prisons, and immigration detention; and everyone in the system is treated with dignity."

Jail expansion





According to information from Jim Langford, with Spirit Architecture, a $20 million, 232-bed expansion proposed for the Washington County Detention Center would include additional space for the Detention Center’s intake area, separate spaces for quarantining male and female detainees and enlarge the medical space to provide additional beds and negative pressure cells to prevent the spread of airborne particles and pathogens. The expansion would also increase the space in pods with separate return air units. Extra space for food storage and general supplies would also be added. Langford told county officials that if the county began “moving forward expeditiously” the project could be bid out in September and construction begin in October. The entire project could be completed in the spring of 2025, Langford told the justices of the peace.

Source: Washington County



