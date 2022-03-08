According to dispatches, prisoners of war in Ukraine are saying they were led to believe any number of wrong things about what's going on. Some of them, filmed while calling parents back in Russia, said they didn't know they were going to war. That they were only told they were participating in drills.

One Russian officer told his captors that he and his forces were told they were going to clean out the Nazis in Ukraine.

According to one video, a Russian lieutenant colonel said he was told "that Ukraine's territory is dominated by fascists' regime." He added: "You are in a tense situation going against your own commander. But this is a genocide. The people are just killed."

He then said, according to one translation, that he and his men were ready for their punishment, "whatever we deserve."

Yes, but . . . .

Certainly there have been war crimes in Ukraine, because when was the last time anybody fought a war without them? But according to those who study these things, filming and using the images of POWs also might violate the Geneva Conventions. As one legal mind put it, the Ukrainians just can't say "they started it" or "they deserve it." The Geneva Conventions were written--and accepted by most civilized nations--for a reason.

As one particular editorial column, from a state you might know, put it this past weekend: A Ukrainian might say they can deal with the Geneva Conventions later; they're being attacked by a nuclear state with a large army just now.

But while alerting Russian families to the facts on the ground is one thing, staying above Mr. Putin's level is necessary, too.