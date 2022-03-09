25 indicted in connection with violent crimes in Helena-West Helena area

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- In 2019, Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith asked U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross for help with violent crime.

On Tuesday, Ross announced 25 defendants from the area now face federal indictments.

"These indictments indicate a strong federal presence in our streets," Smith said during a news conference at City Hall. "Because there's no parole, the people who come here to do harm, that live here that do harm, they know the feds don't play.

"Once they start to see that presence on the streets, the crime starts to change."

The most recent person indicted is Michael Rogers, who faces felony charges of possession of a firearm as a felon. Rogers has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place at Helena-West Helena's Christmas parade in 2021, according to a news release. The parade was canceled because of the shooting.

Another 20 defendants have been charged with the same crime, according to the release. While many still await trial, several have been sentenced already. They include Frank Norton, who received the maximum sentence of 10 years, and Nicholas Dismuke, who was convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

"Gun crime equals fed time," Ross said at the conference. "That is a statement we [his office] made clear in 2018."

Ross said his office has charged more than 1,000 gun cases that previously would have been tried at the state level.

"One of the main differences between a federal prison sentence and state prison sentence is parole eligibility," Ross said. "In a federal sentence there is no parole."

A convicted felon must serve up to 85 percent of a federal sentence, Ross said, while those convicted by the state can serve as little as one-sixth a prison sentence.

Ross said the charges and convictions couldn't happen without the help of local law enforcement sharing cases that they believe could be prosecuted at the federal level. He also said federal agencies, who use resources to help investigate those cases, are important.

Joe Skarda, a special agent with Federal Bureau of Investigation, said it's important that criminals. know federal agencies are in the area.

"To think the folks out in the streets don't realize the difference between fed time and state time is a mistake," Skarda said. "Whenever you talk about the fed time, it has a little more teeth."

Smith said crime has been an important issue since he became mayor. He said homicides in the city dropped by almost half last year, with six reported in 2021.

The Arkansas Crime Information Center reports there were 14 homicides in 2020 and 11 in 2019.

"If you live in this country, you should be able to go home, get out of your car, walk to your house, sit and watch TV by the window and not worry or feel unsafe and not worry about your children," he said. "You should be able to get around your own neighborhood and feel safe."