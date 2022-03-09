7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: There's no better way to celebrate family day than with an easy-to-prepare roast turkey breast. Pair it with Creamed Leeks With Parmesan Crumbs (see recipe). Add steamed fresh zucchini, a spinach salad and sourdough bread on the side. Buy a lemon meringue pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey and pie for Monday.

MONDAY: Prepare Turkey Rice Soup for tonight using Sunday's leftovers: In a Dutch oven, shred leftover turkey and quick-cooking rice in unsalted chicken broth. Add a package of frozen mixed vegetables and warm through. Serve with mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

TUESDAY: Lure the kids off the playground with Skillet Lasagna calling to them for dinner: Cook 1 pound lean ground beef and 1 (1.5-ounce) package meatloaf seasoning in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high 5 to 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 8 lasagna noodles (broken into 2-inch pieces), 1 (26-ounce) jar marinara sauce and 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer, stirring often, and cook 18 minutes or until noodles are tender. Remove from heat; stir in ½ cup shredded Italian cheese blend. Spoon ¾ cup part-skim ricotta on top; add ½ cup more shredded cheese. Cover for 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with chopped lettuce and soft rolls. Crunchy apple slices are good for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Bright Chili With Walnuts (see recipe) brightened our day with its great flavor. Serve it over brown rice and add a lettuce wedge and cornbread alongside. For dessert, serve grapefruit sections.

Plan ahead: Save enough chili for Thursday.

THURSDAY: How about chili dogs on whole-grain buns for a quick meal tonight? Choose the lowest-fat and lowest-sodium dogs you can find and spoon leftover chili over them. Serve with vegetarian baked beans and a packaged green salad. For dessert, enjoy red and green grapes.

FRIDAY: Skip meat tonight for Fettuccine With Ricotta, Tomatoes and Basil. Cook 2 (9-ounce) packages refrigerated fettuccine according to package directions. Return to pan. In small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons softened butter, 1 ½ cups part-skim ricotta and ¾ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese; toss with fettuccine. Serve fettuccine topped with grape tomato halves, chopped fresh basil and another ¼ cup parmesan. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread. Sprinkle fresh pineapple with toasted coconut for dessert.

SATURDAY: Entertain your guests with Baked Cod With Panko (see recipe) for a special meal. Serve it over basmati rice with grilled asparagus on the side. Add a Boston lettuce salad, crusty rolls and a Key lime pie for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Creamed Leeks With Parmesan Crumbs

1 tablespoon butter

8 medium leeks (white and light green parts only), cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup half-and-half

Parmesan crumbs:

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup panko crumbs

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Melt butter in a 12-inch straight-sided skillet over medium heat. Add leeks, salt, pepper, nutmeg and half-and-half; cook, covered, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until leeks are tender. Transfer to a shallow 2-quart baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients for parmesan crumbs. Sprinkle crumbs over leeks; bake 15 minutes or until cream is bubbling and crumbs are golden.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 147 calories, 6 g protein, 5 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, 12 mg cholesterol, 232 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Bright Chili With Walnuts

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

½ teaspoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons cumin

2 tablespoons chile powder

1 ¼ pounds ground turkey breast

1 medium finely chopped red or yellow bell pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium red kidney beans, rinsed

1 (28-ounce) can petite diced or crushed tomatoes

¾ cup toasted chopped walnuts

Heat oil in a Dutch oven. Add onion; cook on medium 5 minutes or until softened. Add carrot, salt, cumin and chile powder; cook 1 minute. Crumble in turkey, sprinkle with bell pepper and cook 6 minutes or until the turkey is no longer pink. Add beans and tomatoes; stir gently. Bring to a boil. Lower heat to medium low; partly cover and cook 20 more minutes. Ladle into bowls; garnish with walnuts as you serve.

Makes about 9 cups.

Nutrition information: Each cup contains approximately 276 calories, 23 g protein, 11 g fat, 25 g carbohydrate, 36 mg cholesterol, 494 mg sodium and 9 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Baked Cod With Panko

2 /3 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 teaspoons lemon zest

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 (4-ounce) pieces cod filets

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Lemon wedges

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a shallow-sided baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, combine panko, butter, parsley, lemon zest, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Arrange filets on prepared baking sheet and brush tops with Dijon. Top with breadcrumb mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until fish is cooked through and flaky and breadcrumbs are golden. Serve with lemon wedges. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 213 calories, 21 g protein, 9 g fat, 8 g carbohydrate, 72 mg cholesterol, 566 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com