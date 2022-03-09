Arkansas Legislature OKs $2 million to hire more prosecutors and public defenders to address case backlogs

Legislators authorized the transfer of $2 million from the state's reserves to hire 45 more prosecutors and public defenders to address mounting felony caseloads, but officials said that alone won't address an unprecedented backlog across the state.

Without discussion, the Arkansas House passed Senate bills 107 and 110 on Tuesday for the 2021-22 fiscal year and Senate bills 108 and 109 for 2022-23, with a vote of 97-0. The bills now await Gov. Asa Hutchinson's signature after receiving prior approval from the Senate.

The four bills that were introduced last week by state Sen. Clark Tucker, D-Little Rock, will give the state Public Defender Commission and the Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator $4.5 million each in additional spending authority during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and fiscal 2023, which begins July 1.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gregg Parrish, executive director of the Public Defender Commission, said he along with Bob McMahan, state prosecutor coordinator, were planning to send a joint letter to prosecutor and public defense offices across the state to hire attorneys as soon as possible to help address the backlog, which officials have said grew largely due to the strains of the covid-19 pandemic.

Parrish said despite the additional funds for this fiscal year he doesn't expect the problem to go away anytime soon.

"This is going to be a continuing problem," he said. "I don't see us hiring 45 attorneys each honestly."

Attempts to contact McMahan were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.

Since courts put trials on hold during the pandemic, some court-appointed attorneys in Pulaski and Perry counties and across the state saw caseloads quadruple, raising concerns about their abilities to meet clients' constitutional rights to adequate counsel.

Parrish noted the $1 million transfer from the state's restricted reserve fund for public defenders for is only for this fiscal year.

"It's an appropriation bill so we still have to find funding for the next fiscal year," he said. "This makes it difficult because we have to tell anybody we hire that we can't promise them anything past June 30th."

The bills that were passed would provide $3.5 million each in increased spending authority for the Public Defenders Commission and prosecutors to potentially use federal American Rescue Plan funds in the current fiscal year and the coming fiscal year, following the budget committee's approval of the $1 million reserve transfer for both group this fiscal year.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that is designed to help the U.S. recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

"Even though there is uncertainty on the use of ARPA funds for resources to catch up the current back log of cases, the backlog is primarily the result of jury trial delays resulting from the pandemic," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said last month. "For that reason, I intend to have further discussions with the Department of Treasury on that point. If that plan is not workable then we will likely need additional funding."

No decision on the use of American Rescue Plan funds being used to address this issue had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

Parrish said because of the mystery surrounding the funding for the next fiscal year it will be hard to find lawyers with a lot of experience who will be willing to work under constrictions in place now.

"It will be hard to find lawyers who will do this with only a promise of payment until June 30th," he said. "This is also an extra help position meaning they can only work 1,500 hours per calendar year."

Parrish said he is also planning a meeting with McMahan to set a salary range between the two organizations to level the playing field between prosecutors and public defenders, who often are paid less due to the limits placed on them. He said this level of partnership between the Public Defenders Commission and the Prosecutor Coordinator's Office is something new.

"We are trying to pool ideas, resources and different ways to address the backlog as fast as we can," he said. "Hopefully, we can make some real progress in the next 90 days."

Parrish said because of the situation the two offices might have to approach new lawyers to fill the vacancies.

"We are sending a joint letter to law schools about these positions and we are just looking for anything we can find," he said. "We know the results of the bar exam are coming soon and those lawyers will be limited to what type of cases they can handle, but we are doing everything we can to immediately advertise and get to work."

Parrish said those who have recently passed the bar exam can only handle Class C and D felonies, but they are looking at other ways to address the problems.

"Across the state we have to start looking at moving public defenders from district and juvenile courts to handle felonies because that is where our problem lies right now is adult circuit court cases," he said.

