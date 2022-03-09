Arkansas schools with mask requirements saw less covid transmission, CDC study finds

An analysis of coronavirus transmission in Arkansas schools shows that mask requirements are "an important part of a multicomponent approach" to preventing the virus's spread, "especially in areas with high levels of COVID-19," according to a study published Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





After adjusting for varying vaccination rates, levels of transmission in surrounding communities and percentages of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches, the study found that districts with requirements for all students and employees to wear masks had student and employee infection rates that were 23% lower than districts without such requirements.

Districts with partial mask requirements, such as those that only applied to students in certain grades, also had lower infection rates than those with no mask policies, although the difference wasn't statistically significant, the study by Arkansas and CDC researchers found.

The study, which examined infections from Aug. 23 to Oct. 16, also found that infection rates among students and employees dropped in districts that switched from having no mask requirements to full or partial mask requirements.

Dr. Joe Thompson, chief executive of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said the study provides strong evidence that "masks do work, and in school settings they do prevent transmission of viruses that are respiratory in nature."

But he said schools that have dropped their mask requirements in recent weeks, as Arkansas' new case numbers have declined from levels reached in January during a surge caused by the omicron variant, are "probably moving in the right direction."

"I think hopefully we're entering a period where the infection risk is much lower and our daily activities can be more normalized so the need for masking is reduced," he said.











The study was conducted by researchers with the center, a CDC emergency response team, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Department of Health.

It was issued Tuesday as an "early release" from the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Health Department officials previewed findings from a draft of the study at a trial in November over lawsuits challenging a state law that had prohibited school districts and other government entities from enacting mask requirements.

After issuing a temporary order in August that blocked the law's enforcement, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down the law as unconstitutional in December.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office has said it is appealing the ruling.

After previously urging universal masking in schools, the CDC issued revised guidance last month that recommends masks only in counties where the "covid-19 community level," a measure based on new cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity, is high.

Just 16 of Arkansas' 75 counties were labeled as having a high covid-19 level as of Tuesday.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said it's "good to have data that show that mask policies work" so that schools can "feel confident that implementing a mask policy would really make a difference" if the state's cases start surging again.

In areas where the covid-19 level is still high, she said she would encourage districts to keep their mask requirements.

"There are lots of kids in schools that need to be protected," Dillaha said.

"Not every child who attends school is perfectly healthy, and so when you're in that situation, it can be helpful to allow everyone equal opportunity to participate in school without additional fears."

FEWER ON VENTILATORS

The release of the study came as the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were on ventilators, after rising a day earlier, fell Tuesday to its lowest level since before a wave of infections from the delta variant crested in the state last summer.

Meanwhile, with recoveries and deaths continuing to outpace new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell below 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June 25, when the delta surge was just getting started.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 36, to 10,760.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by eight, to 51, the smallest number since June 16.

The active case total fell by 292, to 2,709.

"We're continuing to do well in terms of our downward trend," Dillaha said.

She said she expects the state's new cases to "continue to go down in line with what's going on around the country and in line with what's happening with other countries that have also had an omicron surge."

"I hope they will get as low as they were before we started having the delta surge," she said.

The state's total count of cases rose Tuesday by 394.

While larger by 72 than the increase a day earlier, it was smaller by almost 300 than the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 464, the first time it had been below 500 since the week ending Nov. 29.

Already at its lowest level since Nov. 25, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 15, to 314, its fourth straight daily decline.

After rising by two day earlier, the number who were in intensive care fell Tuesday by one, to 113.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had eight covid-19 patients on Tuesday, including two who were on ventilators, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said more than half the patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only one had been fully immunized.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 43, on Tuesday, followed by Crittenden County with 42 and Craighead County with 27.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 823,926.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said 3.8% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, down from 3.9% reported the week ending Sunday and an all-time high of more than 37% the week ending Jan. 18.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,391, which was smaller by 450 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up about 37% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 436, which was smaller by 184 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 1,398, the first time it had been below 1,400 since the Health Department started regularly releasing vaccination numbers in January 2021.

The average for first doses fell to 424, which was also a record low.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Tuesday at 65.9%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.6%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 38%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.6% of people had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 65.1% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 44.1% had received a booster dose.