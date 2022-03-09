Back to Mountain View

During the two years of the pandemic, the pace slowed at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View, one of this state's cultural treasures. Music shows, festivals and other events were canceled.

Cultural outreach continued, however, thanks to "Ozark Highlands Radio," whose weekly programs received the Podcast of the Year award at the 2020 Arkansas Country Music Awards. The program, which first aired in January 2015, is carried on almost 150 public radio stations across 32 states. Previous episodes can be streamed for free online.

The hour-long program features musicians from the Mountain View area along with nationally known performers such as Marty Stuart and Taj Mahal. Host Dave Smith moved to Stone County in 1972 at age 20 and began attending music sessions in local homes. Smith now plays guitar, fiddle, claw-hammer banjo and button accordion.

Ozark Highlands Radio mixes musical performances that were recorded live at the Ozark Folk Center with archival recordings. The history and traditions of the area are also explored. Noted writer Charley Sandage, who lives a few miles from the Ozark Folk Center, told me the program was the only thing that kept Mountain View in the public eye as other events were called off in 2020-21.

Forty original shows are recorded each year.

At the time the 2020 Arkansas Country Music Award was given, executive producer Daren Dortin said the program was reaching "a new, diverse and younger audience by having an imprint in the digital space worldwide with on-demand programming."

Grady Spann, the former director of Arkansas' state parks, said: "This award recognizes the importance of traditional music that has been in the fabric of the Ozarks for so many years and shows how it can be laced into the digital age through a podcast. ... 'Ozark Highlands Radio' has continued the tradition of keeping folk music alive through the technology of the podcast, making it accessible across the globe."

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism notes: "This isn't some old-timey music unconnected to the present, like a dusty, forgotten museum. This is sense of place, where we came from, what we hold precious. This is history, heritage and humankind wrapped variously in upbeat rhythms, rhapsodic words and soulful, haunting melodies.

"It's what artists like Dolly Parton and John Prine--and Arkansas' own Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Levon Helm--built their music and careers on. It's roots music and authentic sounds of singers and songwriters. 'Ozark Highlands Radio' is among the most moving and captivating radio shows you'll ever listen to with live music, jam sessions and interviews. ... Performances are by artists and bands that play locally, throughout the state and beyond. Some are new, some have been around awhile, and the voices and music of others are from the distant past."

While the success of "Ozark Highlands Radio" is good news for the area, it's important that the crowds come back in 2022. This week marks the return of the Mountain View Spring Bluegrass Festival, which has events scheduled from Thursday through Saturday. The annual Arkansas Folk Festival is scheduled for April 15-16. That will mark the beginning of the season at the Ozark Folk Center. Admission to the center's craft village will be free Friday and Saturday of that week. Demonstrations in the park's 20 artisan shops will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

In his new book "A History of the Ozarks: The Ozarkers," historian Brooks Blevins from nearby Izard County writes that Stone County was "among the poorest, least populated and hilliest places" in the Ozarks for most of its history.

"Stone County may also have been the favorite destination of folk song collectors in the post-World War II years--from John Quincy Wolf Jr. and other regionalists to national figures like Alan Lomax," Blevins writes. "Impoverished Stone County had one major asset in the heart of the folk revival. Born James Morris on a farm in 1907, Jimmy Driftwood was a longtime teacher and administrator at the public school in the tiny hamlet of Timbo.

"He was also an inveterate songwriter and aspiring performer who at age 50 made his way to a Nashville tryout in front of producer and native Ozarker Don Warden and his partner, former KWTO musician Chet Atkins. Specializing in songs that put new lyrics to age-old folk melodies, Driftwood's timing could not have been better. The Arkansawyer's first album of 'newly discovered American folk songs' was released in 1958. In another era, Driftwood's lack of polish might have banished his music to obscurity, but the runaway popularity of the Kingston Trio's 'Tom Dooley' that year launched the folk revival."

Johnny Horton recorded Driftwood's "Battle of New Orleans." It became the most-played record in North America in 1959. Driftwood won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

"No one-hit wonder, Driftwood's songs--'The Wilderness Road,' 'Tennessee Stud,' 'Billy Yank and Johnny Reb'--became hit recordings for other country artists. At the height of his success, in September 1959, the Ozarker was credited with half a dozen songs on Billboard's country Top 40. With gigs at the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall, Driftwood rode the folk revival to stardom."

By 1963, Driftwood was back in Stone County. The first Arkansas Folk Festival was held that April. The Ozark Folk Center opened as a state park a decade later. In 2015, Ozark Highlands Radio aired its first show, exporting the culture of the Arkansas Ozarks across the country and around the world.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.