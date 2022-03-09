Bentonville park plans move forward

BENTONVILLE -- Agreements for two city park projects were approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved a $35,000 professional services agreement with Nabholz Construction Corp. for preconstruction services for the Phillips Park project. The agreement also includes reimbursable expenses.

City voters last April passed a $266 million bond issue. Included in the bond was $32.75 million for parks including Phillips Park.

Parks and Recreation staff is working on preliminary conceptual designs. The park has the potential for 10 full-sized ballfields, batting cages, an inclusive playground, a food truck park, parking and a maintenance support area, according to an update on the bentonvillebond.com website.

The final park layout will be approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board sometime early this year. Construction documents will then be finalized with construction beginning in summer 2023, according to the city.

Nabholz will collaborate with project designer Crafton Tull to provide input in finalizing the drawings, cost estimates and associated project services, according to the Parks and Recreation staff letter that was part of the agenda packet.

Also unanimously approved was an amended agreement with Design Workshop to include design services for the downtown Bentonville Green.

Additional funding for the service is part of the 2022 general fund budget, according to another letter from parks staff.

In 2020, Design Workshop Inc. completed the master plan for the Quilt of Parks. Design Workshop has started design services for aspects of the plan that include Lawrence Plaza, the A Street Promenade and Dave Peel Park improvements, according to the letter.

Another step in completing the Master Plan is to start design work on the open space between City Hall and Parks and Recreation's Downtown Activity Center Building referenced as Bentonville Green, or the Activity Center Park, in the plan.

In this phase, Design Workshop will address schematic designs, design development and construction documents among other professional design services for Activity Center Park.

The value of the amendment is $248,750, according to the letter. Funding for parts of the Quilt of Parks also was approved in last year's bond issue.

Construction could start in 2024 or 2025, Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said.

The council also voted unanimously to accept a $725,943 grant from the Walton Foundation to fund six personnel for the Fire Department. The foundation will fund 75% of wages for year one and two and 25% for year three. The city will fully fund the personnel after year three, according to council documents. The grant will be used for a trail response team.

There were another 18 items on the agenda that also were approved 8-0.