Biden pushes for better vet care

FORT WORTH -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday said U.S. veterans were the "backbone, the spine, the sinew" of the nation, as he pushed for better help for members of the military who face health problems, including after exposure to burn pits.

"You're the best of us," Biden said.

For the president, the issue is very personal. In last week's State of the Union address, Biden raised the prospect of whether being near the chemicals from pits where military waste was incinerated in Iraq led to the death of his son Beau.

"We don't know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops," Biden said in the speech. "But I'm committed to finding out everything we can."

Biden traveled with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to Texas, where they visited a VA clinic in Fort Worth. There, he met with veterans, including one who was stationed near a pit and later had six weeks of treatment.

At the Tarrant County Resource Connection, the president was joined by about 150 people, including local elected officials and community leaders.

He said there should be expanded access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by exposure to harmful substances, toxins and other environmental hazards, including those from burn pits.

Biden called on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. He said he'd sign it immediately. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

It is difficult to link toxic exposure to an individual's medical condition. Still, the VA's hazardous materials exposure website along with scientists and doctors say military personnel do face risks and dangers after being exposed to contaminants.

GENDER EQUALITY

Also on Tuesday, Biden said he will ask Congress for $2.6 billion for foreign aid programs that promote gender equality worldwide, more than double the size of last year's request.

The president announced his intentions on International Women's Day, which is set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.

The White House also hosted a livestreamed International Women's Day event Tuesday to discuss the announcement. Several officials were set to be joined by young female leaders from Ukraine, Brazil, Zambia, Burma, Jordan and the United States.

Biden created the first-ever White House Gender Policy Council on International Women's Day last year to help promote gender equity throughout the administration.

"Ensuring that every woman and girl has that chance isn't just the right thing to do -- it's also a strategic imperative that advances the prosperity, stability, and security of our nation and the world," the president said in a written statement.

Biden's $2.6 billion funding request will be included in his federal budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which starts Oct. 1.

He sought $1.2 billion for gender equality programs in his 2022 budget proposal. The numbers haven't been finalized since Congress is still working on the budget.

The White House has not said when Biden will send his 2023 spending proposal to Congress.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.