Boy, 15, shot in shoulder in Little Rock, police say

A 15-year-old was shot in his back right shoulder Tuesday evening, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital around 8:26 p.m. for a shooting report, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 17-year-old boy, who said the two boys were driving on Baseline Road near the Kum and Go gas station when an unknown suspect began shooting at them, according to the report.

The 15-year-old was driving at the time and told the other boy he had been shot, so they switched seats, and he drove him to the hospital, police said.

The boys told officers they did not see the suspect or the vehicle that was shooting at them, according to the report.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the boys went to a dead end possibly at Stanley Drive and Loetscher Lane to fight someone. The 15-year-old said the boys were at the location when the unknown suspect began shooting, police said.