Capitol & Scott: A conversation with Managing Editor Alyson Hoge

Alyson Hoge, a veteran journalist and editor who’s been with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more than four decades, became the new managing editor for the news organization at the end of February.

Hoge was involved with coverage of mega-stories, like Bill Clinton’s ascent to president, and horror stories, such as the Pope County man who murdered 16 people, including 14 members of his own family.

She also was witness to the great newspaper war between the Arkansas Democrat and the Arkansas Gazette throughout the 1980s. That war ultimately resulted in the merger of the two papers to form the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hoge shares with Capitol & Scott what she hopes to accomplish in her new role, as well as her concerns for the fate of local news in the age of social media, razor-thin margins and waning interest in working in the field among young people.