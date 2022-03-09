Cold front expected to bring dangerously low temperatures, chance for snow across state, forecasters say

A strong cold front is expected to drop southeast through Arkansas on Friday, bringing dangerously low temperatures and a chance for snow, forecasters said.

Wintry precipitation in the form of accumulating snow is more likely in northwestern and northern Arkansas, as well as the higher terrain of the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains late Friday morning into the afternoon, according to a Wednesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations of a few inches will be possible in the north, with Central and eastern Arkansas predicted to get as much as nearly an inch, the briefing states.

Forecasters said dangerous cold air will be in place across the state late Friday night into Saturday morning, with temperatures in the teens to low 20s and wind chill values in the single digits to near zero across the north. Wind chills across Central and southern Arkansas are predicted to be in the teens, according to the weather service.