Community Briefs 3-9-22

Simmons romotes PB native to EVP

Simmons Bank announced the promotion of Elizabeth Machen to executive vice president, marketing and communications.

A Pine Bluff native, Machen was among several promotions in the marketing department announced Tuesday, according to a news release.

Machen was an honors student at the Sam M. Walton College of Business and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. In 2021, she was recognized as a Woman to Watch by Little Rock Soirée Magazine. She is also president of the Baptist Health Associate Board.

In her new role at Simmons, Machen leads brand and marketing strategy, corporate sponsorships and customer communication initiatives across Simmons Bank's six-state area. Machen also oversees marketing strategy and implementation for nearly all major project.

Since joining Simmons Bank in 2014, Machen has increased Simmons Bank's visibility in the region and implemented marketing strategies which have assisted in the growth of the company from $4.6 billion in total assets to more than $25 billion in total assets, according to the release.

"Under Elizabeth's leadership, our marketing team has made extraordinary contributions in promoting the Simmons Bank brand while increasing our brand awareness in the communities we serve throughout the Mid-South," said George Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. "At the same time, they have done an outstanding job promoting the products and services we have to offer that are designed to help our clients meet their financial needs while collecting customer feedback on how we can better serve our customers."

Under Machen's leadership, the bank established several brand partnerships including: Simmons Bank Field at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Plaza and Pavilion at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Simmons Bank Ag Center at Union City, Tenn., Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at Memphis, and Simmons Bank Field at War Memorial Stadium at Little Rock.

Also Tuesday, Simmons announced the promotions of three others:

Lindsey Ingram has been promoted to senior vice president, director of digital marketing and design.

Stacey Martin has been promoted to senior vice president and director of brand partnerships and community marketing.

Claire McClellan has been promoted to senior vice president and director of marketing leading all product marketing, customer communication and marketing technologies at Simmons Bank.

Women set scholarship fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association will host a rummage sale scholarship fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. March 17-19 at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. All proceeds will go to the Progressive Women's Association Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

Election board agenda set

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at the election center, 123 S. Main St. The agenda includes public comments (up to two minutes per person on new business items.) New business includes the ballot draw for the preferential primary election and nonpartisan election and any other business that comes before the commission, according to a news release.