Crash kills 1 man, injures 2nd driver

One man was killed and another injured Thursday morning in a wreck on U.S. 82 in Union County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Chandler Knight, 20, of Hamburg, was driving east just after 6 a.m. on U.S. 82 near Strong in Union County when his 2013 Avalon collided with the rear of a 2017 Western Star truck, causing his vehicle to leave the road and eventually come to a stop on the roadside.

Knight died of his injuries and the truck driver, Glenn Heard, 56, of Spearsville, was hurt.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.