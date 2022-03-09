OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Delighting in some of Italy’s lesser-known wines





Wine drinkers, like any other hobbyists, have their own intrinsic biases. I certainly do, with specific wine regions, grapes and producers popping up again and again. But, of course, that invariably means that there are parts of the wine world that we end up experiencing less, and for me, one such place is Italy.

I've written before about my love of nebbiolo, the superstar grape from the country's Piedmont region that produces Barolo and Barbaresco, the so-called king and queen of Italian wine. But what about the rest of the country? Italy is home to one of the most diverse, historic and delicious wine scenes in the world.

Over the next few weeks, we're going to spend some time diving deeper into Italian wine, exploring the nuances of the nation's overlooked whites, the best pairing for Chianti (it goes with more than just liver and fava beans), why wines grown on the slope of a volcano taste so good, and so much more.

I'm excited for you to drink along with me, and, as always, I'd love to answer your Italian wine questions. Here are a few wines that you can buy today that will whet your palate for what's to come in preparation for our journey.

Sommariva Prosecco Brut ($21)

This fizzy alt-Champagne has taken the wine world by storm with a story that would make for the perfect business school case study. Out of all of the Proseccos available on store shelves, this is the one I keep coming back to. Look for gentle flavors of lemon, lilies and green apples.

Terlan Pinot Bianco ($20)

Folks always overlook Italy's whites, but that just means that we can find some incredible gems just waiting to be discovered. Pinot bianco, or pinot blanc as they would say across the border in France, is the lesser-known sibling to superstar sister pinot grigio, and this bottle will show you all that you've been missing.

Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva ($29)

Monsanto may mean something different if you're reading this from the Delta, but don't let the name fool you — these wines are powerful, structured and are just begging for you to pair them with food. Here savory notes of balsamic, cooked fruit and roasted tomato will transport you to Tuscany.

Cottanera Rosso Diciassettesalme ($28)

Grown on the slopes of Mount Etna, this wine showcases why the wines of Sicily have been cropping up on wine lists around the world in recent years. This somehow manages to be refreshing, powerful and downright delicious time after time.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



