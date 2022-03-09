Diamond Hogs taking care of primary objective

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' series win over Southeastern Louisiana and ahead to this week's series against Illinois-Chicago.

