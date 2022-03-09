Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Whole Hog Baseball Podcast

Diamond Hogs taking care of primary objective

by Matt Jones | Today at 4:39 p.m.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' series win over Southeastern Louisiana and ahead to this week's series against Illinois-Chicago.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT