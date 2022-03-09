Evacuation bid fails in Ukraine

MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- Nearly two weeks into their invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along the Ukrainian coastline, raising the threat of Russia establishing a land bridge to the Crimea peninsula that it seized from Ukraine in 2014.





A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of Mariupol, with a population of 430,000 people, and Tuesday brought no relief. An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver needed food, water and medicine through a designated safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it reached the city.

"Why shouldn't I cry?" Goma Janna asked as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. "I want my home; I want my job. I'm so sad about people and about the city, the children."

Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days. The city is in a "catastrophic situation," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

For days, as Russia's forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes. Ukraine has rejected Moscow's offers of corridors that lead civilians to Russia or its ally Belarus.





The Russian military has denied firing on convoys and alleged that the Ukrainian side is blocking evacuation efforts. U.N. officials said that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine.

One evacuation did appear successful Tuesday, with Vereshchuk saying that 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, had left via a safe corridor from Sumy, an embattled northeastern city of a quarter-million people where overnight strikes killed 21, including two children.

Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine's U.N. mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have "been effectively taken hostage" by the siege. Her voice shook as she described how a 6-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling.

"She was alone in the last moments of her life," Mudrenko said.

Authorities in Mariupol planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead, though the number is unclear. The shelling has shattered buildings, and the city has no water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service.

Theft has become widespread for food, clothes and even furniture, with residents referring to the practice as "getting a discount." Some residents have had to scoop water from streams.

With the electricity out, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.





Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.

"We don't have electricity, we don't have anything to eat, we don't have medicine. We've got nothing," she said, looking skyward.

WAR'S TOLL

Across the country, thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas -- including around Kyiv, the capital, where a vast armored column has been stalled for days -- by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

As many as 4,000 Russian troops may have died since President Vladimir Putin launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, a senior U.S. military officer said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told House lawmakers that the best estimate is between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian fatalities. But he said he had low confidence in that figure, citing "some intelligence sources, but also open source" information.

The general's reference to open source information probably refers to assessments made public by credible outside groups monitoring the conflict.

Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told the House Intelligence Committee during the same hearing that the conflict's human toll already is "considerable, and only increasing" on all sides.

"Thus far, the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have probably suffered thousands of casualties along with numerous civilian deaths," Haines said. "And of course, well more than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded."

Russia's economic isolation deepened as U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports and Shell said it will no longer buy oil and natural gas from the country. Also, Adidas and McDonald's said they are suspending their operations in Russia.

Several officials pledged their agencies' full effort in supporting the Ukrainian resistance. Much of the intelligence community's work in Ukraine likely will take place in secret, but FBI Director Christopher Wray did disclose that at Ukraine's request, the bureau had worked with social media companies to take down accounts linked to Russia that were spreading Ukrainian military disinformation.

"We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose," Haines said. "But what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time given the significant costs he is incurring."

The U.S. officials who testified Tuesday noted that the invasion has played out largely as they had forecast, in contrast to Putin's rosy assessments of the speed with which he could take the country. U.S. officials, for instance, assess that Putin had banked on being able to seize Kyiv within the first two days of the campaign, but he has yet to be able to fully encircle the city, CIA Director William Burns said.

"He was confident that he had modernized his military and they were capable of quick, decisive victory at minimal cost. He's been proven wrong on every count," said Burns, a longtime Russia expert and former ambassador to Moscow. "Those assumptions have proven to be profoundly flawed over the last 12 days of conflict."

Asked about efforts to cut off food and water to Kyiv, Berrier said he could not say how many days of supplies the city had but that the situation could become "somewhat desperate" in 10 days to two weeks.

POLAND'S PLAN REJECTED

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland's declaration that it intended to deliver the 28 jets to the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany raised the concerning prospect of warplanes departing from a U.S. and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Kirby said in a statement.

The proposed gift of more warplanes would be a morale booster for Ukrainians who have been under Russian assault. But it also raises the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.

White House officials were said to have been blindsided by the Polish announcement on the MiGs. The proposal did not come up during talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he was recently in Poland, according to a U.S. official familiar with the talks.

The U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said White House officials did not think the proposal would easily solve the logistical challenges of providing aircraft to Ukraine.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told lawmakers Tuesday that she learned of Poland's plans only while driving to the hearing.

"To my knowledge, it wasn't pre-consulted with us," Nuland told senators.

Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes as it resists mightier Russian forces. The U.S. has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with the MiG-29s and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss. Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era fighter jets.

The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the plan in a statement, which said the jets would be delivered to Ramstein free of charge.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities," it said.

The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MiG-29 jets to follow suit.

Former Soviet-bloc countries Bulgaria and Slovakia, both NATO members, also still have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.

Poland publicly floated its plan the day before Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart for Warsaw for talks with Polish officials.

Additional air-defense capabilities are the No. 1 priority for Ukraine's military right now, the country's defense attache in Washington, Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetskyi, told The Associated Press on Tuesday after returning from a meeting at the Pentagon.

"It can be ground-based air-defense systems. It can be fighter jets, whatever possible," he said.

Ukraine also needs additional anti-tank, anti-armor weapons and coastal defense capabilities to defend against Russian ships in the south, he said.

MiG-29s are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for Russian pilots and Russian missiles.

A senior U.S. defense official has said Ukrainians are flying relatively few of their existing aircraft, for relatively little time, as it is. The defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. assessment, said it's possible that Ukraine does not need more planes and would benefit most from more of the weapons it uses effectively every day, including anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

The official also said that Russia currently has the capacity to reach almost all of Ukraine with its surface-to-air missiles, including from within Russia and from ships in the Black Sea.

Any MiG transfer is fraught with complications. Neither NATO nor the European Union wants to be seen as directly involved in such a transaction, which would sharply raise the tensions with Russia.

In order to maintain the pretense that NATO and the EU are not direct participants in the Ukraine conflict, U.S. and Polish officials have been considering a variety of options. One begins with the "donation" of Poland's MiGs to the United States, as Poland announced Tuesday.

Poland had been asking for the U.S. to provide it with the F-16 fighter jets to replace the MiGs, sources said.

F-16 production is backlogged, however, and the next recipient in line for new deliveries is Taiwan, which is facing renewed threats from China and has strong support from both parties in Congress.

In its statement, the Polish government specifically asked for "used" planes, a distinction that would allow the Biden administration to bypass congressional opposition to making Taiwan wait to receive its F-16s.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said any decision about delivering offensive weapons must be made unanimously by NATO members.

"This is why we are able to give all of our fleet of jet fighters to Ramstein. But we are not ready to make any moves on our own because ... we are not a party to this war," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he believed the aid that Congress hopes to approve later this week for Ukraine will include loan guarantees to help NATO allies replenish their air forces after giving MiGs to Ukraine.

Late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video showing him standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv. Behind him were piles of sandbags, a snow-dusted fir tree and a few cars.

It was the second video in 24 hours showing him near the country's seat of power, apparently made to dispel any doubts about whether he had fled the city.

"Snow fell. It's that kind of springtime," he said. "You see, it's that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime. Harsh. But we will win."

Information for this article was contributed by Mstyslav Chernov, Yuras Karmanau, Vanessa Gera, Lolita C. Baldor, Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Ben Fox, Alan Fram, Danica Kirka, Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Dan Lamothe and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post.

People sit in a bomb shelter in in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Demands for ways to safely evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Demands for ways to safely evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Ukrainian police officers help a woman as people continue to leave Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



The dead body of a person lies covered in the street in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



A girl sits in the improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

