Event showcases students’ art

On March 1, hundreds gathered at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, for the White Hall School District's fifth annual Visual Art Showcase. Students from every grade and White Hall school participated, with nearly 500 pieces submitted.

The space was packed with students, parents and other members of the public.

Julie Caple, co-organizer and Gandy Elementary art teacher, said she was thrilled with student participation, as well as attendance.

It wasn't a competition, but designed to encourage and allow students to show off their work and talent, she said.

Four of the district's five shows have been in person, with last year's held virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Ashley Thompson, co-organizer and Taylor Elementary art teacher, said this was the first in-person show such as this one.

An in-person exhibit is a good experience and students learn more than just how to draw or paint. They learn how to prepare a piece for display, Thompson said.

Richard Davies was the evening's guest artist. The showcase was sponsored by the White Hall Art Department and held in "loving memory" of White Hall Middle School art teacher, Micah Sanford, who died last year.