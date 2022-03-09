Harrowing journey of refugee boy, 11, moves Slovakians

LVIV, Ukraine -- With Russia and Ukraine engaged in an information war that is at times as intense as the clashes on the battlefield, attempts to capture losses and victories by either side are obscured by the fog of conflict and the work of powerful propaganda machines.

Nearly two weeks into the war, it is clear that Russia has failed to seize and control almost any major cities or population centers -- including the prize targets of Kyiv, in the center of the country, and Kharkiv in the northeast. Odesa, a vital port city in the south, is bracing for an assault but the Russian land advance in that direction has been thwarted repeatedly.

The Ukrainian government is presenting a picture of Russian losses that is hard to verify. Since the start of the war, Ukraine's military claims to have killed more than 12,000 Russian soldiers.

In its latest daily update on Tuesday, the military said that it had shot down or destroyed 48 Russian airplanes and 80 helicopters; captured or destroyed 303 tanks and hundreds of mechanized vehicles and cars; taken out two Russian naval vessels, including a warship; and blown up dozens of fuel tanker and mobile missile launching systems.

Once he was safely over the border, customs officials and volunteers used a telephone number written on his hand to contact his relatives in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, and they were reunited.

In a tearful video post released by Slovakian authorities, his mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, said she was a widow and was unable to leave Zaporizhzhia because she was caring for her mother, who couldn't move on her own.

"I am very grateful that they saved the life of my child," Pisetskaya said in the video message Sunday, according to a translation posted on Facebook by the Slovakian Embassy in London. "In your small country, there are people with big hearts."

Inside Ukraine, the situation is increasingly grim. Efforts to establish evacuation corridors for noncombatants have faltered in recent days, even as the Russian onslaught has left hundreds of thousands of residents without water, heat or natural gas.

The number of civilian casualties, including children, is rising. At least 27 children have been killed and 42 wounded, UNICEF said. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but a growing number of Western officials are raising questions about possible war crimes.

More than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to data from the U.N. high commissioner for refugees. Hundreds of thousands are children. The exodus is set to become Europe's worst humanitarian crisis in this century.

UNICEF and the U.N. refugee agency are urging neighboring countries to quickly identify and register unaccompanied and separated children fleeing Ukraine because those without parental care are at "heightened risk of violence, abuse and exploitation."

In Hassan's case, Slovakian authorities said they had "kept him warm and provided him with food and drink, which they packed for his next trip."

The Slovakian Interior Ministry said on Facebook that the boy "won everybody's hearts with his smile, fearlessness and determination, worthy of a real hero."