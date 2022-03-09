DEAR HELOISE: Just a brief word about kitchen safety:

Every day someone has some type of kitchen fire in the United States. Know what to do if this happens to you.

• Have an up-to-date fire extinguisher handy in your kitchen. Make sure you know how to use it and that the date on the canister is current.

• Never throw water on a grease fire. If you do, it very well might cause the fire to spatter and spread.

• If you have an electrical fire with one of the stove's burners, reach over (if possible) and turn the electricity off.

• Baking soda can be used on very small fires.

• If you set a dish towel or an oven mitt on fire, throw it in the sink and run water over it.

• Don't use flour or cornstarch on a fire, because they are combustible materials and could possibly cause an explosion.

• Salt will not extinguish a fire.

-- Jake Y., Sparks, Nev.

DEAR HELOISE: I keep searching your column for a recipe that you haven't reprinted in ages. It was a vinaigrette pasta salad, and it tasted great any time of the year. My family always loved it, but I've lost the recipe and haven't been able to make it for about two years. Please reprint this recipe, and I promise to cut it out of the paper and keep it in my recipe file box.

-- Charlotte B., Kokomo, Ind.

DEAR READER: This is indeed an easy and tasty recipe. While it's good all year long, it seems to be especially well-received in the warmer months.

Vinaigrette Pasta Salad

Dressing:

½ cup distilled white vinegar

½ cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon lemon pepper

1 teaspoon fresh dill or ½ teaspoon dried dill

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. Makes 1 cup dressing. Set aside to use shortly.

Salad:

1 pound fettuccine, cooked, drained, cooled

6 ounces sliced salami, cut into ¼-inch strips

6 ounces sliced cooked ham, cut into ¼-inch strips

6 ounces thinly sliced fresh spinach, romaine or escarole

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Prepare pasta per package instructions. Cool. Combine cooked pasta and remaining ingredients (except vinaigrette) in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over pasta and toss until well coated. Makes about 8 servings.

DEAR HELOISE: I taped a sheet of paper to the door of my freezer, listing what's in there, the date it went in and a guess of how much there is. This tells me when I'm low on items or completely out, and makes me use food before it has been in the freezer too long.

-- Mary-Ellen J., Rockville, Va.

