Hog still searching for correct combo





FAYETTEVILLE -- Like a safecracker trying to access loot, Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn has been juggling combinations, looking for the batting order that will open the vault of run production for the Razorbacks.

The No. 7 Razorbacks (7-3) have not yet hit like the Arkansas coaches thought they would, though they showed signs during the first four games of their season-long 13-game homestand that things could be headed in the right direction. The power component the coaching staff saw in fall practice and early this spring has been erratic in prevailing in-blowing winds thus far.

Arkansas hopes to keep warming up at the plate with a four-game series scheduled this weekend against Illinois-Chicago (4-5). The opener is currently set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, although UA officials are eyeing a potential Thursday doubleheader with frigid weather and potential snow in the forecast for Friday.

Arkansas' team batting average of .254 is tied with Texas A&M for the lowest in the SEC. The Razorbacks' slugging percentage (.417) is third-lowest in the SEC -- ahead of the Aggies and South Carolina -- and their .366 on-base percentage is ahead of only Alabama in the 14-team league.

Add in a .258 batting average with runners in scoring position, a .125 average with the bases loaded, a league-low .187 average against left-handers, three stolen bases versus 15 for opponents, and low numbers on advancing runners and making productive outs, the Razorbacks are sputtering near the bottom of the conference in most offensive categories.

Van Horn has moved batters up and down the lineup since the opener, with only sophomore third baseman Cayden Wallace (.342, 0 HR, 5 RBI) remaining in the same spot in the order (second) in all 10 games.

Leading hitter Michael Turner (.344, 2, 10) has hit in most of the spots in the order, but the catcher/first baseman played the past two games in the three hole, just ahead of second baseman Robert Moore (.316, 1, 8).

Outfielder/designated hitter Chris Lanzilli (.303, 0, 5) and shortstop Jalen Battles (.243, 2, 5), who have joined Moore and Wallace as the only 10-game starters, have hit in five and three different spots, respectively, in the order.

Outfielder Brady Slavens (.233, 1, 3) has proven home run numbers, but he's tied with Battles for the team high with 11 strikeouts.

Van Horn told the crowd at the Swatters Club meeting Monday in Fayetteville that Slavens has to learn not to be so tough on himself and just play the game.

The leadoff spot has been troublesome, with freshman Peyton Stovall (.182, 1, 4) starting the season there, and junior Zack Gregory (.250, 1, 2) mixing in at the spot in recent games.

The batting average for transfer Jace Bohrofen (.214, 0, 5) doesn't look great, but considering he's 6 for 12 since starting 0 for 16, the outfielder is trending in the right direction.

Bohrofen also improved the Razorbacks to 2 for 16 with the bases-loaded with a three-run triple in Saturday's 11-1 run-rule win over Southeastern Louisiana, the first bases-clearing hit for the Hogs this season.

Van Horn would like to have the lineup more solidified by the time conference play begins a week from Friday against Kentucky.

"If Jace Bohrofen continues to be a tough out ... it's not all about getting hits all the time. It's about looking good doing it," Van Horn said when asked if he's approaching a more certain lineup. "It's about hitting the ball hard, swinging at strikes, getting into counts. I'm starting to see that from him because that's what we saw all fall.

"He could solidify himself back in the outfield. Center field, Gregory had been playing good until the other day. He still got on base a couple of times. Braydon Webb is probably our best defensive outfielder."

Webb, who has had a quad injury flare up again since the season started, is 0 for 14 with 5 walks and 2 runs scored. He and backup catcher Dylan Leach (0 for 9) are the only Razorbacks with more than two at-bats who don't have a hit.

Van Horn continued with his thoughts about the batting lineup, saying, "I mean, Slavens needs to be in the lineup. There's still some questions. The catching, obviously, is there. The infield is there. The rotation is there, as of now. Maybe in the DH spot and the outfield spot they're all kind of intertwined."

Van Horn continued to express strong support for struggling hitters like Stovall and Webb. He said Stovall has chased pitches out of the zone, particularly up, and his tendency to get out front of pitches speaks to over-aggressiveness.

Webb led the team in batting average in the fall, and Van Horn said he didn't think the quad injury is impacting the senior at the plate.

"I don't see that from him, the way he's acting or talking," he said. "I just think he's fouling pitches off. You're lucky to get one good pitch an at-bat to hit and when you get it you need to square it up.

"That's been the difference. He's got power. He can hit the ball out foul pole to foul pole. He's got as much opposite-field power as Wallace. He does it all the time in batting practice and we're like, 'Wow, it's hard to do that.' We just need him to take it to the game."

Taking the approach and swings from batting practice to the game would be sensible from all the Razorbacks.





Up next

Illinois-Chicago at No. 7 Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m. Thursday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Illinois-Chicago 4-5; Arkansas 7-3

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

THURSDAY Illinois-Chicago, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY Illinois-Chicago, 3 p.m

SATURDAY Illinois-Chicago, 2 p.m

SUNDAY Illinois-Chicago, 12:30 p.m

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Grambling State, 6:30 p.m.







