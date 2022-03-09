IDEA ALLEY: We want your recipes

We'd love to hear all about the great recipes you've been making this year. The new ones, the old ones, the easy ones and the complicated ones. Has your cooking changed with the recent increases in grocery prices? Are you learning to re-invent leftovers into new dishes? Did you improvise a new way to make a favorite dish without all the ingredients you usually use?

Do you have a question about a new-to-you term or ingredient?

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



