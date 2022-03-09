Jay Barth appointed director of Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock

Jay Barth of Little Rock will be the next director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, according to a news release from The National Archives and Records Administration.

The appointment will be effective as of Sunday.

Barth will be the third director in the library's history, and its first director from Arkansas. He replaces Terri Garner, who is retiring.

Former President Bill Clinton said he was pleased with the decision to hire Barth.

"He brings with him a commitment to promoting civic engagement, one of the guiding principles of the Clinton Foundation," the former president said. "I’m proud of what my Presidential Library has achieved during the first 18 years, and I know it is in good hands with Jay at the helm.”

Barth brings to this position nearly three decades of experience teaching and researching various aspects of American politics, along with work enhancing civic engagement programming in higher education settings, according to the news release.

In addition to his 26 years as a faculty member at Hendrix College in Conway, Barth was a member of the inaugural faculty for the University of Arkansas’s Clinton School of Public Service and has taught at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, according to the release.

Since taking emeritus status at Hendrix in late 2019, Barth has been the chief education officer for the City of Little Rock. From 2012 to 2019, Barth was a member of the Arkansas State Board of Education, serving as chairman for two years.

Barth received a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Hendrix College and a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.