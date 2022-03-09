Jeff Perry picked as Rogers School District’s next leader

ROGERS -- The School Board on Tuesday chose a longtime educator currently working in Tennessee to be the School District's next superintendent.

The board, following a nationwide search over the past few months, voted unanimously to hire Jeff Perry to replace Superintendent Marlin Berry, who is retiring this summer.

Perry has been superintendent of schools in Hamblen County, Tenn., since 2017, according to his application for the Rogers job. He previously served as a superintendent in Colorado and Virginia.

The board interviewed 14 people for the position virtually last week, then held in-person interviews with three finalists on Monday night: Jim Davis, an assistant superintendent in Rogers; David Schmitz, superintendent of the Lebanon (Mo.) School District; and Perry.

The board met again Tuesday for about 90 minutes in executive session before voting to hire Perry.

Nathan Gairhan, board president, said Perry's 18 years of superintendent experience in different school districts impressed board members.

"I think he's going to be a great advocate of our school district and really be out there leading and being visible in the district," Gairhan said. "We think he'll be a great addition to our team that's already outstanding."

While Perry has accepted the board's employment offer, the board still must finalize a contract with him, Gairhan said. He declined to discuss financial details but said the salary would be in line with what was listed in the job advertisement: "in the range of $250,000, depending on education and experience (plus benefits)."

Berry, the district's superintendent since July 2016, is making $272,507 this school year, according to district financial documents.

Perry could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Perry began his career as a high school teacher and coach in Norton, Va. He later served as an assistant principal at both the high school and middle school level and then as a principal of a large elementary school in Riner, Va. He has served as a superintendent of schools in Byers and Kremmling, Colo.; Wise, Va.; and Wythe County, Va., according to a district news release announcing the finalists last week.

Perry earned a doctorate in educational administration from Virginia Tech University in 1994, according to his application.

Hamblen County Schools is based in Morristown, Tenn., about 40 miles northeast of Knoxville. It's a district of about 10,200 students and 1,500 employees, according to Perry's application. Rogers is the fourth-largest district in Arkansas with about 15,600 students and 2,100 employees.

"I believe that Rogers Public Schools is a strong school district committed to excellence," Perry wrote as part of his application. "This is the type of school district I want to be associated with and help lead to the next level."

The board hired Ray and Associates, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in November to lead a national search for Berry's replacement. The district is paying the firm $20,000, according to Ashley Siwiec, district director of communications.

Perry will be only the third superintendent Rogers has had since 1999, with Janie Darr and Berry being the other two.