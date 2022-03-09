Knights’ win gives bid to Gamecocks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- CJ Fleming scored a career-high 27 points, Dylan Penn added 22 and Division I newcomer Bellarmine defeated Jacksonville 77-72 in the ASUN Tournament on Tuesday, handing the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to regular-season champion Jacksonville State.

The Knights, in the second of a four-year transition to NCAA Division I, became heroes in Jacksonville, Ala. Top-seeded Jacksonville State fell at home 54-51 to Jacksonville on Saturday, but since Bellarmine is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament while making the transition from Division II, the Gamecocks earned the conference's automatic tournament bid.

Bellarmine, a recent Division II power and 2011 champion, defeated Liberty, the other ASUN division champion, 53-50 on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville, which joined the ASUN in 1998, was seeking its first league championship and first NCAA berth in 36 years.

On Tuesday, Bellarmine (20-13) made 11 of 12 free throws in the last two minutes with Fleming making 8 of 8, to hold off Jacksonville, which made 5 of 8 field goals, including two three-pointers down the stretch.

Jordan Davis scored 22 points for the Dolphins (21-10), which lost the regular-season meeting 76-73 in overtime in the same building, and Osayi Osifo and Tyreese Davis had 11 each.

Penn, Juston Betz and Curt Hopf hit consecutive three-pointers to give Bellarmine a 9-4 lead and Sam Devault added back-to-back threes as the Knights started red hot. Penn's layup midway through the first half made it 28-10 with the Knights going 10 of 14, seven of the baskets behind the arc.

Jacksonville battled back to get within 36-26 at the half, despite going 0 of 10 from three-point range compared to 9 of 16 for Bellarmine.

The Dolphins hit six three-pointers in the second half and shot 50% but could get no closer than six.

The Knights finished shooting 50% overall and were 12 of 25 from three-point range and 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Bryant takes heated title

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Peter Kiss had 34 points and top-seeded Bryant cruised to 70-43 win over Wagner for the first Northeast Conference Tournament championship in program history.

Bryant (22-9) set the Division I program record for wins this season and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since beginning the transition from Division II in 2008.

Kiss, the nation's leading scorer at 24.7 points per game, made 13 of 23 from the field and 4 of 5 from three-point range and finished with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals. The senior has scored at least 25 points in 13 of his past 17 games and has scored at least 30 points 10 times this season.

A fight among fans of both teams broke out in the stands and the game was paused -- with 4:37 to play and the Bulldogs leading 68-32 -- for nearly 30 minutes as order was restored.

Raekwon Rogers led No. 2 seed Wagner (21-6) with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The rest of the Seahawks shot 22% (11 of 50) from the field. Alex Morales, who averages 18.2 points per game and was recently named the NEC player of the year for the second consecutive season, scored three points on 0-of-16 shooting for Wagner.

Charles Pride had 13 points and career-high tying 17 rebounds for Bryant.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Gonzaga tops Saint Mary's

LAS VEGAS -- Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points, Rasir Bolton added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga outlasted No. 17 Saint Mary's 82-69 to win its eighth West Coast Conference Tournament title in nine years.

The Bulldogs (26-3) had one big run in the first half to build a 10-point lead in its 25th straight WCC title game, but spent much of the night trying to shake the Gaels.

Gonzaga finally did it, making nine shots during a stretch in the second half to pull away after Saint Mary's had cut the lead to two.

Logan Johnson led Saint Mary's (25-7) with 21 points and Tommy Kuhse added 15.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Raiders rally for win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Trey Calvin made a jumper from just inside the free-throw line with 10.5 seconds left to complete a late comeback from 16 points down to earn Wright State a 72-71 win over Northern Kentucky to claim the Horizon League championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Marques Warrick got himself open off a screen and made a three-pointer with 22 seconds left to put Northern Kentucky in front 71-70, and the Norse had time to take the last shot of the game. But Bryson Langdon, momentarily open at the three-point line, had a defender arrive at the same time as the ball and his desperation shot with a hand in his face was off.

Calvin hit 3 of 5 from behind the arc and finished with 21 points to lead Wright State (21-13). Holden had 19 points, Grant Basile added 18 points and Finke contributed 10.

Warrick hit 12 of 17 shots from the field and finished with 28 points to lead Northern Kentucky (20-12).

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Blue Hens moving on

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Jyare Davis scored 18 points, Andrew Carr had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and fifth-seeded Delaware beat No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington 59-55 to claim the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship.

Delaware (22-12), which won its sixth conference tournament title, took its first lead, 44-43, since 19-7 on a Kevin Anderson layup with 8:44 remaining.

Sims scored 18 points on 4-of-15 shooting for UNC Wilmington (23-9), which swept the regular-season series with Delaware. Mike Okauru added 10 points.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Jackrabbits nab title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Douglas Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 73-69 to win the Summit League Tournament and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

South Dakota State (30-4) added to the program's single-season record for wins. The Jackrabbits, who became the first Summit League team to go undefeated in conference play, have won 21 game in a row -- the longest active streak in Division I.

North Dakota State (23-9) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and didn't take its first lead until Sam Griesel hit a three-pointer with 3:05 left to put the Bison up 61-60.

Easley had 15 points, Zeke Mayo scored 12 and Scheierman 11 for South Dakota State.