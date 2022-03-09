Need to search souls

Over the past decade, Vladimir Putin became the darling of many troubled souls on the far right, as his fanboys such as Tucker Carlson can attest. He has been revered as a steadfast defender of conservative social and traditional Christian values.

His admirers have simply turned a blind eye to his disdain for the principles of democracy. Assuming intellectual honesty, how might they come to terms with his recent godless display of true colors? He bears responsibility for the deaths of countless innocent children. Carlson will now have to recant or contort his facts and logic to a new level.

History has clearly revealed that autocrats by their very nature often become demonically heartless in their pursuit of power. Democracy, with its openness and diversity, is undoubtedly messy and at times inefficient. However, its leaders must, to a reasonable degree, reflect the values of the nation's citizens who are free to espouse disrespectful rhetoric.

Joe Biden, so vilified by the right for "weakness and incompetence," has earnestly tried to empower families and lift children out of poverty. He has played a crucial role in unifying allies to impose powerful sanctions on Putin's autocratic administration.

Putin has recently signed into law a 15-year prison sentence for anyone in the media that contradicts the party lies about the nature of the war in Ukraine. Carlson surely needs to take some time off for soul-searching and reorganizing his views on democracy and Christian values. As a Russian citizen, had he vilified Putin like he has Biden, he would be glowing from radioactive poisoning.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

Women in workforce

Workforce participation was hammered by the covid-19 pandemic and is still recovering, especially from the perspective of women. According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, men have recouped their labor-force losses since February 2020 while over 1 million fewer women were in the labor force in January 2022 compared to February 2020.

The contrast between the numbers could be because women have taken on more caretaking responsibilities during the covid-19 pandemic. Meantime, women in the workforce still typically earn just 84 percent of what men earn. However, there is one industry where there is practically no pay gap, with women earning an average of 94.3 percent of what men earn--construction.

The annual wage in construction is also higher than most other industries. In fact, the average hourly earnings are more than $2 higher per hour than all other private industries, and those earnings are up 5 percent from January 2021.

Construction is one of the few industries where you can earn a paycheck while beginning, continuing or completing your education. It's a job where you can cultivate a well-paying career that provides for your family and learn a lifelong skill set.

The construction industry needs to attract 650,000 additional workers in 2022 alone to meet the demand for construction services. Women make up only 10 percent of the industry's workforce right now.

At ABC Arkansas we are committed to putting the best talent on the construction field. Achieving an inclusive and culturally competent workforce that is welcoming to all people--where employees are limited only by their own potential and desire--is the essence of the merit-shop philosophy, and that's who we are. To learn more about career opportunities in construction during 2022 Women in Construction Week, March 6-12, visit abcark.org.

BILL ROACHELL

North Little Rock

Bill Roachell is president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Arkansas.

Need stronger leader

I believe that President Biden is perceived as weak. Dictators like Vladimir Putin can smell that a mile away.

Joe Biden projects the image of a nice old man who has seen better days and leaves you feeling that he might not know what day it is. (Unfortunately, his vice president comes across as queen of the airheads. Sending her to Europe is like sending Minnie Mouse to represent the U.S.)

I can only hope that both political parties will run someone for president in 2024 who is at least 20 years younger than either Biden or Donald Trump.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Conservative opinion

Years ago I received both papers, the Gazette and Democrat. Now it's more Democrat than Gazette.

It's unfortunate that the paper publishes mostly leftist opinions in the Voices section. My cousin Jimmy Jones at one time was the state editor of the Gazette. He wrote for the Gazette on a regular basis. Yes, that was long ago and it was a time that the paper was more inclusive of conservative opinions. Why not just call the paper what it is? The Arkansas Democrat.

JUDY SMITHEY

Little Rock