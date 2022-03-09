Little Rock board adopts ordinances, including item setting May 24 library-system election, in procedural do-over

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a special called meeting Tuesday approved four items, including an ordinance calling a tax referendum for the local library system, after a procedural error at last week's meeting marred an effort to pass them at that time.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter at the March 1 meeting apparently thought the board had already voted to advance the grouped items to a third and final reading after board members heard them read a first and second time.

Ordinances must receive three readings before they can be voted on for adoption. City directors usually vote to advance them through three readings, one after another, all during the same meeting.

At last week's meeting, Susan Langley, the city clerk, indicated that she had heard a motion and a second but not a vote. "It was a voice vote," Carpenter said.





As a result of his mistake, officials moved on and the board voted to adopt the items following the third and final reading.

At Tuesday's special called meeting, board members proceeded with the do-over, hearing the items read for a third time and then adopting them without discussion.

The first ordinance authorizes a sole-source contract for up to $6,750 with Osborn, Carreiro and Associates to do actuarial evaluation and stress-testing tied to benefit increases for members of the local firefighters' relief and pension fund.

The second amends a 2021 measure in order to add $65,625 in funding from a Windgate Foundation grant for an after-school arts pilot-program and to adjust the grant's term.

The third calls a May 24 special election on behalf of the Central Arkansas Library System to coincide with the preferential primary election.

During the referendum, Little Rock voters will be asked to extend and reduce from 1.8 to 1.3 mills a property-tax levy that supports capital improvements to the library system.

Finally, the board on Tuesday adopted an ordinance granting Uniti Fiber, LLC, a telecommunications provider, the ability to use city right-of-way.

Additionally, a new resolution expressing support for the people of Ukraine as the nation has come under attack by Russia was added to the special called meeting agenda with the assent of the board.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris sponsored the measure, which was adopted in a unanimous voice vote.

The resolution's language refers to "the unwarranted invasion of the country by Russia under pretexts raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin," later adding that "it is important for all who love freedom to lift their voices and show support for the people of Ukraine against such despicable actions."

The resolution expresses the "unqualified support" of the mayor and members of the city board for the Ukrainian people as they resist the invasion and says the officials condemn Russia's actions.