Little Rock Central student charged after pulling knife in classroom

A Little Rock Central High School student was charged with a felony Tuesday after police said she pulled a knife during a dispute with other teenage girls, resulting in an injury.

The girl, a juvenile, is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said, though he added that the details of the count could change slightly as the case proceeds.

The incident happened in a classroom shortly after lunch, Central High School Principal Nancy Rousseau told parents in a 3 p.m. email.

Three girls were in a verbal altercation when one of them pulled a knife from her purse. Her friend, trying to avoid violence, grabbed the knife and accidentally cut herself, Rousseau wrote.

The injured student was treated by the school nurse and security officers intervened, confiscating the knife.

No other students were threatened, Rousseau wrote, adding that the students involved were "sanctioned according to the Student Handbook and the law," though she did not mentioned specifically the criminal charges filed.