Little Rock city manager details six-item bond proposal that would fund streets, drainage, parks, and more





Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore detailed a bond proposal Tuesday during a policy discussion of the city board with an eye to a potential Aug. 9 property-tax referendum.

His presentation followed recent discussions at the city board related to the possible referendum to extend an existing capital-improvement millage.

In order to send the proposal to voters for an August election, the city board will need to take action by May, Moore said.

The proposal would renew three mills for capital improvements in Little Rock that are currently set to roll off at the end of the year. The mills were last extended because of a 2012 referendum to fund street and drainage improvements.

The presentation from Moore included six broad categories of work that would potentially appear on the ballot as separate questions:

• Street improvement bonds.

• Drainage improvement bonds.

• The purchase of public safety apparatus -- specifically Fire Department equipment, not police vehicles.

• Construction of a new municipal court building, including a police property room.

• Park and zoo improvements, including development of a 15-acre downtown park expected to follow the 30 Crossing project.

• Expansion and infrastructure work at the Little Rock Port's industrial park.

Moore noted Tuesday that the board's agenda for next week's meeting includes an item to contract with the law firm Friday, Eldredge and Clark as bond counsel.

The city manager at one point estimated there was close to $1 billion of street and drainage needs in the city. The city has completed $200 million in the last 10 years, "so not even a dent," Moore said.

When presented with the package Tuesday, some city directors expressed concerns regarding its scope.

City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 said she was not supportive of the present iteration of the bond proposal.

She said the proposal included money for things like parks and the Little Rock Zoo, but voters had just said they did not want to pay for those items, referring to the Sept. 14 defeat of a sales-tax increase.

Additionally, Wright critiqued the inclusion of a new municipal court building and said the existing multimillion-dollar police station on 12th Street was underutilized.

In response, Moore said officials would "develop consensus" but added that the proposal needed to get focused in order to determine the scope through the underwriters and move forward.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock said she supported street and drainage work and indicated she was with Wright in terms of what she was hearing from residents.

Acknowledging that she was going to "be the odd girl out," City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 said that although the "Rebuild the Rock" sales-tax proposal failed, she did not know if they were sure it failed because of its proposed improvements to parks and the zoo.

Peck agreed that infrastructure and drainage were important but said parks and the zoo were right behind it.

In addition to approving the bond counsel at next week's meeting, the city will need to hire underwriters to determine the bond issue's scope, according to Moore.

He said his plan was to continue to have discussions "just about every week" to try to narrow the proposal down and get consensus.

At one point, City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7 said, "To me, this is the only opportunity that we have, short of going for some kind of sales tax, to fund infrastructure and drainage projects in our city."

She suggested that putting a lot of things in the proposal might be seen as a negative by voters.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips indicated he could not immediately give his support to the proposal and recommended the city pursue more than just street and drainage improvements.

Several board members indicated support for a 15-year timeframe on repayment of the bonds in response to a question from Mayor Frank Scott Jr.



