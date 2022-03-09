Little Rock police ID man stabbed to death

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a stabbing early Tuesday.

Police arrived at 29 Overby Circle just before 2 a.m. and found Benito Guzman-Martinez, 23, who had been stabbed, according to an incident report. Officers attempted to give medical aid, but Guzman-Martinez died of his wounds.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Vicente Garcia Nicolas, had fled the scene, but just before 10 a.m., officers got a report of a Hispanic male with blood on him, leading them to find and arrest Garcia Nicolas. He was less than a mile from the scene of the crime.

The two men have the same listed address, and Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said that preliminary information indicated that the two lived and worked together, but had gotten into a fight that resulted in the knifing.