Live @ 5 concert draws crowd

The first Friday in March marked another Live@5 concert at the Art Space on Main, a project of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. More than 40 folks gathered on the outdoor patio.

Due to covid concerns, which were compounded by inclement weather, February's concert was canceled. Accordingly, that month's scheduled entertainer, Damen Tolbert, returned this month as the first half of a double feature musical line-up.

Tolbert's set ranged from Gil Scott-Herron-style lyrical poetry to silky Spyro Gyra solo sax runs. His original compositions contained observations on modern society and probing queries about the world.

"I really appreciate the atmosphere here," Tolbert said following his performance. "The crowd is very receptive to my material. My energy derives from the crowd's response. It's fun and self-expressive for me."

A Chicago native, Tolbert studied at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to receive his bachelor of arts degree in music sound recording in 2012. He returned home to Illinois after graduation to pursue his master's in music education at Vandercook College of Music. He has served as an instructor of music sound recording at UAPB since 2016.

Tolbert said he first started playing music when he picked up the sax in beginning high school band class.

The second half of Live@5 proved a family affair with the band Recovery. Father and son Saboor and Baaqir Salaam on saxophone and guitar, respectively, were joined by brothers Larry and Daryl Brooks on drums and percussion. They were accompanied by Timothy Anthony on keyboard and vocals.

"It's a beautiful night so we welcome you all," singer Anthony told the crowd. "Everybody here this evening is some of my favorite people."

Progressing through their set, Recovery brought their own expression to such classics as "Rock Around the Clock."

Introducing the following number, saxophonist Salaam said, "This is dedicated to all the beautiful ladies out there."

With a Latin beat that rolled into "The Girl from Ipanema," the group eventually brought it back around to wind down the song with fade away percussion.

"I just want to acknowledge what a beautiful thing is happening here tonight where we can share this outdoor space, talk, dance and be together again in mind, body and spirit," Anthony said. "We don't know what the future holds, but right now we just give thanks for the moment."

Recovery continued with a succession of melodies blending standards such as Duke Ellington's "Take the A Train" into Bob Marley's "Exodus."

Other standards covered with their own unique Jazzy flavor included Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us" that morphed into a very recognizable "What a Wonderful World" by Louie Armstrong.

The band rounded out the night with an original composition.

In addition to soaring sounds of the evening, the upstairs gallery at the facility contained a UAPB Senior Group Art Exhibit while the downstairs gallery displayed a variety of artists' photos, sculptures and paintings.