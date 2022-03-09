LR apartments get permit for addition





The owner of a newly opened apartment development in the Chenal Valley area of west Little Rock has obtained permits to build a $15 million addition.

The second phase of the Hampton Astoria Luxury Apartments at 22901 Chenal Valley Drive includes five buildings with a total of 144 units, according to building permits on file with the city.

The 22-acre development opened in 2021 with 108 units.

The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment at the Hampton Astoria ranges from $950 to $1,350 per month while two-bedroom units are available for as much as $1,750 monthly, according to apartments.com.

The property is owned by Hampton Astoria Apartments, a limited liability company based in Pine Bluff in which cardiologist Shabbir Dharamsey is listed as the registered agent.

Another company he owns acquired the land from New Iberia Bank for less than $1.5 million.



