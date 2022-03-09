RECIPES: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food using Irish beer as an ingredient





St. Patrick's Day is a little over a week away and we've been busy planning our menu.

The celebration of Ireland's patron saint in the United States has a long history — the first celebrations on this side of the Atlantic happened long before our independence. Boston held its first St. Patrick's Day parade in 1737. New York City followed in 1762. But it is what is now St. Augustine, Fla., that historians say was the site of the very first St. Patrick's Day parade in 1601. Read more about that here: tinyurl.com/fhtexm28

Arkansas is home to the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade — just 98 feet from start to finish. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m., but festivities start at 3 p.m. March 17, Bridge Street, Hot Springs. (For more information, visit shorteststpats.com)

If you can't wait until next week to get your Irish on, The Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas will host its St. Patrick's Day Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at Sixth and Main Streets in downtown North Little Rock, through the Argenta Arts District, across the Arkansas River on the Main Street Bridge, through the River Market District and ending at Third and Cumberland Streets in Little Rock. (For more information, visit irisharkansas.org/parade.)

Our menu features recipes from The Official Guinness Cookbook Gift Set, which includes "The Official Guinness Cookbook: Over 70 Recipes for Cooking and Baking from Ireland's Famous Brewery" by Caroline Hennessy and an "Exclusive Logo Apron." The set, published by Insight Editions, is $39.99.

In addition to the recipes and beautiful photographs, the 144-page book includes a history of the brewery and a glossary of Guinness beers and their proper serving temperatures. Spoiler: You've probably been serving it too cold to really taste all the beer has to offer.

Guinness Draught is best enjoyed at 42-43 degrees; Guinness Extra Stout is best at 50 degrees; Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is best at 50 to 55 degrees; Over the Moon Milk Stout should be served at 47 to 50 degrees. Baltimore Blonde and HopHouse 13 are best served at 34-41 degrees. There are also detailed instructions on how to properly pour a Guinness.

The recipes are a combination of classic Irish pub fare, modern dishes and favorites from the Dublin Guinness Storehouse and the Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

According to a timeline in the book, Americans have been enjoying Guinness on and off since 1817 when the first shipment of Guinness arrived at a port in South Carolina.

Our menu:

Soda bread

Beef and Guinness stew

Chocolate Mousse

We weren't able to find all of the specific varieties of Guinness called for in some of the recipes, so we used what was available. Everything tasted great. If you can find the specific beers listed, by all means use them, but if you can't that's OK, use what is available to you.

Dublin Guinness Storehouse Soda Bread (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) This soda bread recipe, which is like the one served for more than 20 years at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, makes two large loaves, making it ideal for sharing. We served it slathered with plenty of golden Irish butter.

Dublin Guinness Storehouse Soda Bread

4 ¾ cups whole-wheat flour

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Heaping ½ cup old fashioned rolled oats, plus more for garnish

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon fine salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ cups (3 sticks) butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup Guinness Foreign Extra Stout (we used Guinness Extra Stout)

1 egg

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line two standard loaf (5-by-9-inch) pans with parchment paper, leaving some overhang on the long sides.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, oats, sugar, salt and baking soda.

In a separate large bowl, gently whisk together the butter, buttermilk, stout and egg. Gradually add the flour mixture (about 1 cup at a time) to the buttermilk mixture, stirring to form a thick batter/dough.

Divide the dough between the prepared pans. Gently, but firmly tap the pans on the counter to remove any air pockets. Sprinkle tops with additional oats.

Bake 15 minutes and then reduce the oven to 350 degrees and bake 45 minutes more, rotating pans halfway through, or until the loaves are rich golden brown and a tester inserted near the center comes out clean.

Using the parchment overhang, carefully remove the loaves from the pans and let cool on a wire rack.

Makes 2 loaves.

Recipe adapted from "The Official Guinness Cookbook" by Caroline Hennessy

Traditional Beef and Guinness Stew

2 tablespoons beef drippings or olive oil, plus more as needed (we used butter)

2 pounds stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 onions, sliced

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

3 carrots, peeled and cut into 2 inch chunks (carrot lovers may wish to double up)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 (14.9-ounce) can Guinness Draught Stout (scant 2 cups)

1 cup beef stock

1 tablespoon apple jelly (we used pea hull jelly)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces baby potatoes, scrubbed

In a heavy-bottomed lidded pot such as a Dutch oven, heat the beef drippings or oil over medium heat. Add the meat and cook, in batches if necessary, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer the browned meat to a plate and set aside.

If the pan seems a little dry after cooking the meat, add a little more fat and then add the onions, celery and carrots. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onion and celery are beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes, making sure all of the flour gets coated in the pan drippings. Add the beer, stock, jelly, tomato paste and mustard; bring to a boil, stirring and scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Return the meat to the pan and add the thyme and bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Cover, reduce heat to a low, and simmer 2 hours. (Or transfer the pot to a 325-degree oven and cook for 2 hours.)

Add the potatoes and continue cooking until beef and potatoes are tender, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Season to taste with more salt and black pepper. Discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves before serving.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from "The Official Guinness Cookbook" by Caroline Hennessy

Dublin Guinness Storehouse Chocolate Mousse (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) The Guinness adds a subtle malty, toasty flavor and loft to this egg-white based mousse.

Note: This recipe contains uncooked eggs, which sometimes contain salmonella bacteria that can cause serious illness.

Dublin Guinness Storehouse Chocolate Mousse

9 medium egg whites (about 1 cup), at room temperature

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Pinch fine salt

¼ cup granulated sugar

7 ½ ounces dark (70% cacao) chocolate, chopped, plus some for garnish

¼ cup Guinness Draught Stout

Sweetened whipped cream, for serving

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites, lemon juice and salt to soft peaks. Gradually add the sugar, whipping continuously, until stiff peaks begin to form. Set aside.

Bring 1 to 2 inches of water to a boil in a small saucepan or the bottom part of a double boiler over medium-high heat. Place the chocolate in a glass or metal bowl or the top part of a double boiler; set the bowl over the boiling water, making sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl, and stir until the chocolate melts. When the chocolate is fully melted, slowly add the beer, stirring to combine. The chocolate may seize — don't panic — just keep stirring and it will smooth out.

Remove the pan from heat. Quickly, but gently, whisk about a third of the egg white mixture into the chocolate mixture to lighten and fold mixture into the remaining egg white mixture, mixing gently, but thoroughly, to create a light glossy mousse.

Spoon mousse into parfait glasses, half-pint jelly jars or half-pint glasses. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of finely chopped or shaved chocolate. Serve right away or chill until ready to serve.

Makes 4 or 5 servings.

Recipe adapted from "The Official Guinness Cookbook" by Caroline Hennessy



